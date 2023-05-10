International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/us-will-not-send-long-range-missiles-to-kiev-as-uk-planning-deliveries---reports-1110234825.html
US Will Not Send Long-Range Missiles to Kiev as UK Planning Deliveries - Reports
US Will Not Send Long-Range Missiles to Kiev as UK Planning Deliveries - Reports
Washington is not going to send LRM to Kiev regime to avoid criticism.
2023-05-10T09:01+0000
2023-05-10T09:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107915/10/1079151071_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e46329e9f55214baf6fd92c4bf36cbbd.jpg
The US is expected to continue providing the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, the report said. On Tuesday, American news outlet reported that London was planning to send missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (200 miles) to Kiev on the condition that they would be used only for hitting targets on the territory of Ukraine. The report was based on an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice. Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/eu-commission-says-ammunition-to-fully-support-kiev-lacking-due-to-intensity-of-conflict-1110056489.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/american-f-16s-might-not-last-very-long-if-delivered-to-ukraine--1109869870.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107915/10/1079151071_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_375a97fdd28b32987bf0dbf50a181b4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, special op, us arms for ukraine, long-range missiles
russian special military operation, special op, us arms for ukraine, long-range missiles

US Will Not Send Long-Range Missiles to Kiev as UK Planning Deliveries - Reports

09:01 GMT 10.05.2023
© Sgt. Akeel AustinU.S. Marines load AGM-84D Harpoon missiles onto a F/A-18 Hornet aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni Japan, April 28, 2020.
U.S. Marines load AGM-84D Harpoon missiles onto a F/A-18 Hornet aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni Japan, April 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
© Sgt. Akeel Austin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has no plans to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, hoping that the United Kingdom's intention to transfer such weapons would help Washington to avoid criticism amid calls for boosting arms deliveries to Kiev, including the MGM-140 ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, media reported.
The US is expected to continue providing the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, the report said.
Russian MT-12 'Rapira' on maintenance - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict
3 May, 13:43 GMT
On Tuesday, American news outlet reported that London was planning to send missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (200 miles) to Kiev on the condition that they would be used only for hitting targets on the territory of Ukraine. The report was based on an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Military
American F-16s 'Might Not Last Very Long' if Delivered to Ukraine
27 April, 05:40 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала