US Debt Ceiling Crisis Сasts Shadow on G7 Finance Meeting

A meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors has kicked off in Niigata, Japan on Thursday, in an event that will most likely be overshadowed by US debt ceiling brinkmanship.

A meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors has kicked off in Niigata, Japan on Thursday, in an event that will most likely be overshadowed by US debt ceiling brinkmanship.The G7 includes Japan, the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Canada, Italy and the European UnionThe three-day Niigata talks are expected to focus on a spate of pressing issues related to global financial stability in light of banking uncertainty and US debt default-related concerns.Madhavi Bokil, senior vice-president of Moody's Investors Service, in turn, told a US news outlet that "Enhancing economic resilience against future shocks (and) strengthening collaboration" will be on the table during the talks.The crisis over the US debt ceiling is also expected to be discussed, amid growing speculation about a possible default in America, which President Biden earlier warned would be fraught with global repercussions.Earlier this month, the Treasury Department said the US government would likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then. This was preceded by House Republicans passing legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law.

