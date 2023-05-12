International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/south-korea-kicks-off-regular-large-scale-air-force-drills---reports-1110280813.html
South Korea Kicks Off Regular Large-Scale Air Force Drills - Reports
South Korea Kicks Off Regular Large-Scale Air Force Drills - Reports
The South Korean air force has begun regular large-scale drills in an effort to improve its combat readiness and maintain the country’s defense capabilities, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the military branch.
2023-05-12T08:14+0000
2023-05-12T08:14+0000
military
south korea
f-35a
kf-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_027b6920331a180cdd05f7a9b048fe55.jpg
"The purpose of this exercise is to become equipped with swift response capabilities against recently continuing enemy provocations and threats, and acquire the best operational capability by verifying strike capabilities against threat targets," col. Won Kwon-soo said, as quoted by the news outlet. The exercise, entitled "Soaring Eagle," started at the Cheongju air base, around 70 miles south of Seoul, and will last eight days, South Korean news agency reported. About 160 military officers and 60 jets, including US-made F-35A fifth generation fighters, some F-15Ks, KF-16s and a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, will be involved in the drills. South Korean pilots will practice intercepting enemy jets, repelling cruise missile attacks and conducting strikes against important enemy targets, according to the report. Soaring Eagle-type drills were conducted for the first time in 2008 and have been conducted up to two times a year since.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/lockheed-wins-83mln-contract-for-s-koreas-integration-into-f-35-program-1109940025.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_417e38c9c140403a7dcbbb069bd40f03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korean air force, large-scale drills
south korean air force, large-scale drills

South Korea Kicks Off Regular Large-Scale Air Force Drills - Reports

08:14 GMT 12.05.2023
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryИстребитель ВВС Южной Кореи F15K на военных учениях
Истребитель ВВС Южной Кореи F15K на военных учениях - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean air force has begun regular large-scale drills in an effort to improve its combat readiness and maintain the country’s defense capabilities, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the military branch.
"The purpose of this exercise is to become equipped with swift response capabilities against recently continuing enemy provocations and threats, and acquire the best operational capability by verifying strike capabilities against threat targets," col. Won Kwon-soo said, as quoted by the news outlet.
The exercise, entitled "Soaring Eagle," started at the Cheongju air base, around 70 miles south of Seoul, and will last eight days, South Korean news agency reported. About 160 military officers and 60 jets, including US-made F-35A fifth generation fighters, some F-15Ks, KF-16s and a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, will be involved in the drills.
(Jan. 28, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, recovers on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
Military
Lockheed Wins $8.3Mln Contract For S Korea's Integration Into F-35 Program
29 April, 04:21 GMT
South Korean pilots will practice intercepting enemy jets, repelling cruise missile attacks and conducting strikes against important enemy targets, according to the report.
Soaring Eagle-type drills were conducted for the first time in 2008 and have been conducted up to two times a year since.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала