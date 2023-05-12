https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/south-korea-kicks-off-regular-large-scale-air-force-drills---reports-1110280813.html
South Korea Kicks Off Regular Large-Scale Air Force Drills - Reports
The South Korean air force has begun regular large-scale drills in an effort to improve its combat readiness and maintain the country’s defense capabilities, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the military branch.
"The purpose of this exercise is to become equipped with swift response capabilities against recently continuing enemy provocations and threats, and acquire the best operational capability by verifying strike capabilities against threat targets," col. Won Kwon-soo said, as quoted by the news outlet. The exercise, entitled "Soaring Eagle," started at the Cheongju air base, around 70 miles south of Seoul, and will last eight days, South Korean news agency reported. About 160 military officers and 60 jets, including US-made F-35A fifth generation fighters, some F-15Ks, KF-16s and a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, will be involved in the drills. South Korean pilots will practice intercepting enemy jets, repelling cruise missile attacks and conducting strikes against important enemy targets, according to the report. Soaring Eagle-type drills were conducted for the first time in 2008 and have been conducted up to two times a year since.
south korea
