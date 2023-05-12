https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/zaporozhye-npps-staff-receives-threats-from-kiev-authorities-1110277857.html
Zaporozhye NPP's Staff Receives Threats From Kiev Authorities
Zaporozhye NPP's Staff Receives Threats From Kiev Authorities
The employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) keep receiving threat messages on social media from the Kiev authorities, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.
"There are attempts to intimidate people by publishing personal data on social networks, as well as by threatening them with reprisals and murder. This is being done both publicly and in person by sending messages via various messengers. This is all an attempt by the Kiev regime to undermine recovery processes at the nuclear power plant. One of the main tasks of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's regime is to paralyze the work of the NPP," Rogov said. The official reiterated that the plant continues its operation in normal mode, adding that there was no evacuation, as it was claimed by the Ukrainian side.Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) keep receiving threat messages on social media from the Kiev authorities, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.
"There are attempts to intimidate people by publishing personal data on social networks, as well as by threatening them with reprisals and murder. This is being done both publicly and in person by sending messages via various messengers. This is all an attempt by the Kiev regime to undermine recovery processes at the nuclear power plant. One of the main tasks of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's regime is to paralyze the work of the NPP," Rogov said.
The official reiterated that the plant continues its operation in normal mode, adding that there was no evacuation, as it was claimed by the Ukrainian side.
Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP
is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.