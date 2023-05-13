International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/devastating-failure-to-raise-us-debt-ceiling-would-pose-serious-threat-to-global-economy-1110314414.html
'Devastating' Failure to Raise US Debt Ceiling Would Pose 'Serious Threat to Global Economy'
'Devastating' Failure to Raise US Debt Ceiling Would Pose 'Serious Threat to Global Economy'
If the United States defaulted on its debt, it would pose a “very serious threat to the global economy,” said British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday.
2023-05-13T11:15+0000
2023-05-13T11:15+0000
world
uk
jeremy hunt
us
debt ceiling
debt ceiling
default
gdp
janet yellen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104264/83/1042648346_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_12a4ce1bbbf4757161e561206ce79637.jpg
If the United States careened into its first-ever debt default, it would pose a “very serious threat to the global economy,” said British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday. Hunt offered his take on the possible outcome of the crisis over the US debt ceiling that overshadowed the latest G7 finance meeting in Japan, telling reporters: Jeremy Hunt faced the media on Saturday ahead of a meeting with the US Treasury Secretary. Janet Yellen had not minced words when she warned earlier that the US, which has been operating under "extraordinary measures" taken up by the department since January, could default on its financial obligations as early as June.As for the US Treasury chief, she also told journalists on the sidelines of the G7 event that negotiating a debt ceiling raise was, on this occasion, "more difficult, but I'm hopeful that...we will find a solution."A report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also fed into recent dire forecasts. It did clarify that if the government avoided default by June 15, financing operations could "probably continue" through at least the end of July thanks to “quarterly tax receipts and additional extraordinary measures.” Last month, Republicans, who wield a narrow majority in the House after the November 2022 midterm elections, passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling tied in with cuts to government spending. However, Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both rejected the truncated budget measure. Democrats have been calling for raising the debt ceiling without concessions.A scheduled Friday meeting between the US President and congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling and looming default had to be postponed. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the postponement was due to the fact that staff-level talks failed to make any headway in the standoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/debt-ceiling-meeting-with-biden-congressional-leaders-postponed-as-talks-lack-progress-1110273471.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/us-debt-ceiling-crisis-sasts-shadow-on-g7-finance-meeting-1110254508.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104264/83/1042648346_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_7a7ce18392718192e5f3c36be789f474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk's jeremy hunt, us debt ceiling, looming default, debt celing crisis, group of seven finance ministers, g7 meeting, gdp knocked off track, raising the debt ceiling, without concessions, budget cuts, cuts to government spending
uk's jeremy hunt, us debt ceiling, looming default, debt celing crisis, group of seven finance ministers, g7 meeting, gdp knocked off track, raising the debt ceiling, without concessions, budget cuts, cuts to government spending

'Devastating' Failure to Raise US Debt Ceiling Would Pose 'Serious Threat to Global Economy'

11:15 GMT 13.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / Jewel SamadThe US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC
The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / Jewel Samad
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK's Jeremy Hunt weighed in on the US debt ceiling showdown as he was attending the three-day meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors in Niigata, Japan, that started on Thursday.
If the United States careened into its first-ever debt default, it would pose a “very serious threat to the global economy,” said British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday.
Hunt offered his take on the possible outcome of the crisis over the US debt ceiling that overshadowed the latest G7 finance meeting in Japan, telling reporters:
“It would be absolutely devastating if America, which is one of the biggest motors of the global economy, was to have its GDP knocked off track by not reaching agreement.”
Jeremy Hunt faced the media on Saturday ahead of a meeting with the US Treasury Secretary. Janet Yellen had not minced words when she warned earlier that the US, which has been operating under "extraordinary measures" taken up by the department since January, could default on its financial obligations as early as June.
As for the US Treasury chief, she also told journalists on the sidelines of the G7 event that negotiating a debt ceiling raise was, on this occasion, "more difficult, but I'm hopeful that...we will find a solution."
A report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also fed into recent dire forecasts.

“The extent to which the Treasury will be able to fund the government’s ongoing operations will remain uncertain throughout May, even if the Treasury ultimately runs out of funds in early June. That uncertainty exists because the timing and amount of revenue collections and outlays over the intervening weeks could differ from CBO’s projections,” the nonprofit added on Friday.

It did clarify that if the government avoided default by June 15, financing operations could "probably continue" through at least the end of July thanks to “quarterly tax receipts and additional extraordinary measures.”
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hold a news conference on May 9, 2023, following a highly-anticipated meeting on the debt ceiling at the White House. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
Economy
Debt Ceiling Meeting With Biden, Congressional Leaders Postponed as Talks Lack Progress
11 May, 22:40 GMT
Last month, Republicans, who wield a narrow majority in the House after the November 2022 midterm elections, passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling tied in with cuts to government spending. However, Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both rejected the truncated budget measure. Democrats have been calling for raising the debt ceiling without concessions.
A scheduled Friday meeting between the US President and congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling and looming default had to be postponed. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the postponement was due to the fact that staff-level talks failed to make any headway in the standoff.
People walk down stairs displaying the logo of the upcoming G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting at Niigata railway station in Niigata on May 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
Economy
US Debt Ceiling Crisis Сasts Shadow on G7 Finance Meeting
11 May, 06:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала