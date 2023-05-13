https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/germany-plans-to-send-ukraine-largest-military-assistance-package-worth-3bln---reports-1110313172.html

Germany Plans to Send Ukraine Largest Military Assistance Package Worth $3Bln - Reports

The German government has made a decision to provide Ukraine with additional weapons worth 2.7 billion euros (almost $3 billion), which will become Berlin’s largest military assistance package to Kiev, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The German Chancellor’s office and other ministries have agreed during secret negotiations to send to Ukraine "additional weapons worth about 2.7 billion euros" in the coming weeks and months, according to the report. Berlin plans to transfer Ukraine 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, up to 200 reconnaissance drones, as well as Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, additional IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles, artillery shells and transports, the news magazine said. This will become the largest arms package provided to Ukraine by Germany since the start of Russia’s military operation there in February 2022, according to media reports. The package’s announcement is expected to be made on Sunday, at the ceremony of awarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky simultaneously with the Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. The prize is awarded annually for contribution to the unification of Europe. In early May, German media reported that Zelensky plans to visit Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13. Kiev was very disappointed that details of Zelensky’s visit were made public and was thinking on canceling the trip, according to the T-Online news outlet.

