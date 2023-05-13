https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraine-loses-almost-300-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-day---moscow-1110316273.html
Ukraine Loses Almost 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Moscow
Ukraine Loses Almost 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Moscow
The South Grouping of the Russian armed forces has eliminated over 285 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, as well as 17 military vehicles and a weapons depot in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-05-13T12:07+0000
2023-05-13T12:07+0000
2023-05-13T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
russian defense ministry
d-30
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110024103_0:170:3038:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_51888fa3d288899efe30f4caf942a712.jpg
"Over the past day, nine sorties were carried out in this area [near Donetsk]. Artillery of the grouping completed 98 striking missions. Over the day, more than 285 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, four cars, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, a missile and artillery shells depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk, according to the statement. Besides, the ministry announced that another quarter in the northwestern part of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) was captured by Russian assault units, which were supported by the airborne forces on the flanks. The Russian air forces also conducted numerous strikes on the surrounding positions of the Ukrainian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/video-russian-assault-team-storms-building-during-battle-for-artemovsk-1110201780.html
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110024103_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5a3f4caa13f6f93b66e106151909573.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military and mercenaries
russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military and mercenaries
Ukraine Loses Almost 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Grouping of the Russian armed forces has eliminated over 285 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, as well as 17 military vehicles and a weapons depot in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, nine sorties were carried out in this area [near Donetsk]. Artillery of the grouping completed 98 striking missions. Over the day, more than 285 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, four cars, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, a missile and artillery shells depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk, according to the statement.
Besides, the ministry announced that another quarter in the northwestern part of Artemovsk
(Bakhmut) was captured by Russian assault units, which were supported by the airborne forces on the flanks. The Russian air forces also conducted numerous strikes on the surrounding positions of the Ukrainian army.