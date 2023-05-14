International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/nato-intends-to-offer-kiev-support-but-no-membership-at-july-summit---reports-1110352127.html
NATO Intends to Offer Kiev Support, But No Membership at July Summit - Reports
NATO Intends to Offer Kiev Support, But No Membership at July Summit - Reports
Reportedly NATO will offer Ukraine great assistance opportunities, but hardly facilitate any progress on its membership bid at the July summit in Lithuania.
2023-05-14T15:48+0000
2023-05-14T15:48+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
ukraine
nato
viktor orban
kiev
nato enlargement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
Officials and diplomats of the alliance are planning to come up with a proposal that will include immediate support measures for Ukraine, but will not give the country the so-desired member status, according to the Western media outlet. Source familiar with the matter said the solution will be presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius from July 11-12. Germany, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, remains the main opponent to Ukraine’s accession, the media stated. Berlin believes that a country involved in an all-out conflict with a nuclear power is far from a good candidate for NATO membership.Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have said that it is clear Ukraine will not join NATO until the conflict is over, but the country hopes to receive an invitation to the alliance from its Western allies as soon as possible. Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions. Later, Stoltenberg's statement was opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In September, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/brics-to-discuss-common-currency-amid-de-dollarization--1110291379.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/top-slovak-lawmaker-warns-against-raising-ukraines-nato-membership-hopes-1109812825.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato enlargement, us, ukraine, nato membership, nato summit
nato enlargement, us, ukraine, nato membership, nato summit

NATO Intends to Offer Kiev Support, But No Membership at July Summit - Reports

15:48 GMT 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankПресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга
Пресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reportedly NATO will offer Ukraine great assistance opportunities, but hardly facilitate any progress on its membership bid at the July summit in Lithuania.
Officials and diplomats of the alliance are planning to come up with a proposal that will include immediate support measures for Ukraine, but will not give the country the so-desired member status, according to the Western media outlet.
Source familiar with the matter said the solution will be presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius from July 11-12.
Germany, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, remains the main opponent to Ukraine’s accession, the media stated. Berlin believes that a country involved in an all-out conflict with a nuclear power is far from a good candidate for NATO membership.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Economy
BRICS to Discuss Common Currency Amid De-Dollarization
12 May, 19:30 GMT
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have said that it is clear Ukraine will not join NATO until the conflict is over, but the country hopes to receive an invitation to the alliance from its Western allies as soon as possible.
Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions. Later, Stoltenberg's statement was opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Bratislava - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
World
Top Slovak Lawmaker Warns Against Raising Ukraine's NATO Membership Hopes
25 April, 06:41 GMT
In September, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала