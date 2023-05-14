https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/netanyahu-claims-israel-destroyed-entire-islamic-jihad-command-in-gaza-strip-1110352646.html

Netanyahu Claims Israel Destroyed Entire Islamic Jihad Command in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed the entire Islamic Jihad* leadership in the Gaza Strip during the five-day Shield and Arrow operation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"With complete surprise and continuous initiative, we targeted the entire Islamic Jihad leadership in Gaza. We destroyed 17 Jihad command centers. We eliminated dozens of terrorists. We hit rocket and missile arsenals, took out anti-tank units, etc," Netanuahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, calling the operation "perfect." He thanked the IDF commanders and soldiers, the Israel Security Agency as well as Israeli citizens for their "steadfast resilience." Israel started the Shield and Arrow operation on Tuesday night, conducting airstrikes against the Islamic Jihad militants in the Palestinian exclave of Gaza. Over the five days of the fighting, militants of the Islamic Jihad fired over 1,100 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF. On Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced the country had agreed to an Egypt-mediated truce with the militants in the Gaza Strip, adding that only "quiet will be met with quiet" and Israel will respond to any act of aggression. The violence left 33 Palestinians dead, including senior Islamic Jihad militants. Rockets fired from Gaza killed at least one Israeli woman.

