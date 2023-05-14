https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-reconnaissance-group-near-marinka-1110333954.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group Near Maryinka

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Maryinka district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the ‘Vostok’ group of forces located and, with the support of artillery, destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group south of Prechystevka [village, located in Marinka district]," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Russian artillery units destroyed two points of Ukrainian troops’ temporary deployment in the Zaporozhye region, discovered via aerial reconnaissance. In addition, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attack was repelled in the Zaporozhye direction and three rockets were shot down by the Buk anti-aircraft missile systems. The spokesperson also told Sputnik that a US-produced M777 howitzer was destroyed using the Lancet precision loitering munition. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.

