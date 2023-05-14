https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/turkish-presidential-election-erdogan-leading-over-kilicdaroglu-as-counting-continues-1110353510.html
Turkish Presidential Election: Erdogan Leading Over Kilicdaroglu as Counting Continues
Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is coming ahead of opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in presidential election as counting of votes continues.
Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is coming ahead of opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with over 59.47% of the vote, the A Haber broadcaster reported on Sunday based on more than 9% of ballot boxes counted.Kilicdaroglu is gaining 34.79% of the vote, but the results change with every minute as more ballot boxes are counted, the report said. The Haberturk broadcaster said the People's Alliance, with the ruling Justice and Development Party, is gaining 68% of the seats in the parliament after 2.8% ballot boxes counted. The ruling party is gaining 48.6% of the vote, an equivalent of 363 seats in the parliament, and together with its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, it is receiving 67.9% of the vote and over 450 mandates. The opposition Nation Alliance garnered over 21% of the vote, the broadcaster said.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently ahead of opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the presidential election as vote counting continues.
