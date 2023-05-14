International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/ukrainian-forces-fail-in-attempts-to-break-through-russian-defenses-near-artemovsk---moscow-1110346026.html
Ukrainian Forces Fail in Attempts to Break Through Russian Defenses Near Artemovsk - Moscow
Ukrainian Forces Fail in Attempts to Break Through Russian Defenses Near Artemovsk - Moscow
Ukrainian troops tried to break through the Russian defense lines near Bakhmut, also known as Artemovsk, but all the attacks were repelled, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-05-14T11:07+0000
2023-05-14T11:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109386627_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_0b945afcdc47f2d341e1ca62ba2c26bf.jpg
"In the Soledar-Artemovsk direction, assault detachments, supported by units of the airborne forces, continued fighting to capture the western quarters of the city of Artemovsk. Over the past day, the enemy has made massive attempts to break through the defenses of our troops north and south of Artemovsk. All attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces are repelled. There are no breakthroughs in the Russian defenses," the ministry said in a statement. In total, the Ukrainian forces lost over 400 military, 12 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored transports and a D-20 howitzer in this area over the past day, according to the statement. While repelling the attacks, the commander of the Russian 4th Motor Rifle Brigade, Col. Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander for political work of the army corps, Col. Yevgeny Brovko, have died, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops repelled six Ukrainian attacks near Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and eliminated over 50 soldiers, 7 tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-reconnaissance-group-near-marinka-1110333954.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109386627_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_afe4a17a26361d3fa5f249f6f26772da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defenses near artemovsk, ukrainian troops
russian defenses near artemovsk, ukrainian troops

Ukrainian Forces Fail in Attempts to Break Through Russian Defenses Near Artemovsk - Moscow

11:07 GMT 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian troops in the center of Artemovsk
Russian troops in the center of Artemovsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops tried to break through the Russian defense lines near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) but all the attacks were repelled, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the Soledar-Artemovsk direction, assault detachments, supported by units of the airborne forces, continued fighting to capture the western quarters of the city of Artemovsk. Over the past day, the enemy has made massive attempts to break through the defenses of our troops north and south of Artemovsk. All attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces are repelled. There are no breakthroughs in the Russian defenses," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, the Ukrainian forces lost over 400 military, 12 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored transports and a D-20 howitzer in this area over the past day, according to the statement.
While repelling the attacks, the commander of the Russian 4th Motor Rifle Brigade, Col. Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander for political work of the army corps, Col. Yevgeny Brovko, have died, the ministry said.
Russian MT-12 'Rapira' on maintenance - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group Near Maryinka
04:21 GMT
Additionally, Russian troops repelled six Ukrainian attacks near Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and eliminated over 50 soldiers, 7 tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала