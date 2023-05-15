https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/erdogan-gets-4924-of-vote-after-100-of-ballots-processed-kilicdaroglu-has-45---report-1110361713.html

Erdogan Gets 49.24% of Vote After 100% of Ballots Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkiye processed, according to state media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkiye processed, according to state media.According to state media, the Turkish Election Commission has annulled more than 1 million ballots out of 53.9 million. More than 26 million people have voted for Erdogan, over 23.8 million — for Kilicdaroglu, and more than 2.7 million — for Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.The turnout has exceeded 88.8%. Ballots cast abroad are still being processed.The final results and confirmation of the second round of the presidential election will be announced by the Turkish Central Election Commission.The ATA electoral alliance, whose candidate Ogan won about 5 per cent of the vote, could have the deciding word in the case of a second round of Turkey's presidential election, Turkish analyst Engin Ozer said. The alliance is ready to support any of the main contenders for the post if certain conditions are met, Ozer added.The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections were also announced.Polling stations of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye opened at 8.00 local time (5:00 GMT) on Sunday. The second round of the presidential election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.Sitting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu are frontrunners in the race for the country’s top job, with right-wing politician Sinan Ogan a distant third. Muharrem Ince, the fourth contender until recently, dropped out of the race on Thursday.

