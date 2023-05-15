International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/erdogan-gets-4924-of-vote-after-100-of-ballots-processed-kilicdaroglu-has-45---report-1110361713.html
Erdogan Gets 49.24% of Vote After 100% of Ballots Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Report
Erdogan Gets 49.24% of Vote After 100% of Ballots Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Report
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkiye processed, according to state media.
2023-05-15T05:23+0000
2023-05-15T06:11+0000
world
2023 turkish presidential and parliamentary elections
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
kemal kilicdaroglu
sinan ogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_935b5f22695213b10f469fc67eb82cf1.jpg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkiye processed, according to state media.According to state media, the Turkish Election Commission has annulled more than 1 million ballots out of 53.9 million. More than 26 million people have voted for Erdogan, over 23.8 million — for Kilicdaroglu, and more than 2.7 million — for Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.The turnout has exceeded 88.8%. Ballots cast abroad are still being processed.The final results and confirmation of the second round of the presidential election will be announced by the Turkish Central Election Commission.The ATA electoral alliance, whose candidate Ogan won about 5 per cent of the vote, could have the deciding word in the case of a second round of Turkey's presidential election, Turkish analyst Engin Ozer said. The alliance is ready to support any of the main contenders for the post if certain conditions are met, Ozer added.The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections were also announced.Polling stations of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye opened at 8.00 local time (5:00 GMT) on Sunday. The second round of the presidential election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.Sitting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu are frontrunners in the race for the country’s top job, with right-wing politician Sinan Ogan a distant third. Muharrem Ince, the fourth contender until recently, dropped out of the race on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/turkiyes-presidential-election-2023-results-1110316169.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352968_296:0:2921:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_13a804f91254ce2a726949b15b27f5a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
president recep tayyip erdogan, presidential election, kemal kilicdaroglu
president recep tayyip erdogan, presidential election, kemal kilicdaroglu

Erdogan Gets 49.24% of Vote After 100% of Ballots Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Report

05:23 GMT 15.05.2023 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 15.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan walks at a polling station to vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan walks at a polling station to vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Turkiye held the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, May 14. If none of the candidates in the presidential race secures over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkiye processed, according to state media.
According to state media, the Turkish Election Commission has annulled more than 1 million ballots out of 53.9 million.
More than 26 million people have voted for Erdogan, over 23.8 million — for Kilicdaroglu, and more than 2.7 million — for Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.
The turnout has exceeded 88.8%. Ballots cast abroad are still being processed.
The final results and confirmation of the second round of the presidential election will be announced by the Turkish Central Election Commission.
The ATA electoral alliance, whose candidate Ogan won about 5 per cent of the vote, could have the deciding word in the case of a second round of Turkey's presidential election, Turkish analyst Engin Ozer said. The alliance is ready to support any of the main contenders for the post if certain conditions are met, Ozer added.
turkish elections cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
Multimedia
Turkiye's Presidential Election 2023 Results
04:22 GMT
The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections were also announced.
Polling stations of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye opened at 8.00 local time (5:00 GMT) on Sunday. The second round of the presidential election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
Sitting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu are frontrunners in the race for the country’s top job, with right-wing politician Sinan Ogan a distant third. Muharrem Ince, the fourth contender until recently, dropped out of the race on Thursday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала