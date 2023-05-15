https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/five-civilians-injured-in-gorlovka-during-ukrainian-troops-shelling-1110360451.html
Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling
The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops’ shelling of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.
"In the course of the day, as a result of the Ukrainian armed aggression, 5 civilians of Gorlovka received injuries of varying severity," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Sunday. The mayor specified that two civilians were wounded when a residential building was hit in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Prikhodko said that three civilians, ordinary people in retirement, were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka. Earlier in the week, Prikhodko said that Ukrainian forces used Grad rockets to shell the center of Gorlovka, which resulted in many wounded civilians.
