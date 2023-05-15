https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/five-civilians-injured-in-gorlovka-during-ukrainian-troops-shelling-1110360451.html

Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling

Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling

The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops’ shelling of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

2023-05-15T04:13+0000

2023-05-15T04:13+0000

2023-05-15T04:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

gorlovka

donetsk

ukraine

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110283364_0:0:2896:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_711726df8aa7c8c2dd81dbd487054106.jpg

"In the course of the day, as a result of the Ukrainian armed aggression, 5 civilians of Gorlovka received injuries of varying severity," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Sunday. The mayor specified that two civilians were wounded when a residential building was hit in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Prikhodko said that three civilians, ordinary people in retirement, were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka. Earlier in the week, Prikhodko said that Ukrainian forces used Grad rockets to shell the center of Gorlovka, which resulted in many wounded civilians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/ukrainian-forces-fail-in-attempts-to-break-through-russian-defenses-near-artemovsk---moscow-1110346026.html

gorlovka

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops’ shelling, donetsk people’s republic