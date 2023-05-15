International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling
Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling
The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops’ shelling of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.
russia's special operation in ukraine
gorlovka
donetsk
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
"In the course of the day, as a result of the Ukrainian armed aggression, 5 civilians of Gorlovka received injuries of varying severity," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Sunday. The mayor specified that two civilians were wounded when a residential building was hit in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Prikhodko said that three civilians, ordinary people in retirement, were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka. Earlier in the week, Prikhodko said that Ukrainian forces used Grad rockets to shell the center of Gorlovka, which resulted in many wounded civilians.
Five Civilians Injured in Gorlovka During Ukrainian Troops’ Shelling

04:13 GMT 15.05.2023
Residential building in Gorlovka damaged after Ukrainian forces shelling
Residential building in Gorlovka damaged after Ukrainian forces shelling - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops’ shelling of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.
"In the course of the day, as a result of the Ukrainian armed aggression, 5 civilians of Gorlovka received injuries of varying severity," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Sunday.
The mayor specified that two civilians were wounded when a residential building was hit in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Prikhodko said that three civilians, ordinary people in retirement, were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka.
Russian troops in the center of Artemovsk
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Fail in Attempts to Break Through Russian Defenses Near Artemovsk - Moscow
Yesterday, 11:07 GMT
Earlier in the week, Prikhodko said that Ukrainian forces used Grad rockets to shell the center of Gorlovka, which resulted in many wounded civilians.
Newsfeed
