International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/mysterious-tremors-on-danish-island-prompted-by-unknown-acoustic-pressure-waves--1110387421.html
Mysterious Tremors on Danish Island Prompted by 'Unknown Acoustic' Pressure Waves
Mysterious Tremors on Danish Island Prompted by 'Unknown Acoustic' Pressure Waves
New findings have confirmed the mysterious tremors detected on Denmark's Bornholm island were caused by acoustic pressure waves, but a mystery still remains as to what is exactly causing the phenomenon.
2023-05-15T21:56+0000
2023-05-15T21:51+0000
world
europe
bornholm
nord stream 2
seymour hersh
nord stream pipeline
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106020/42/1060204212_0:0:2711:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_c342b060e2b501d435223a0fb456fc4b.jpg
New findings have confirmed the mysterious tremors detected on Denmark's Bornholm island were caused by acoustic pressure waves, but a mystery still remains as to what is exactly causing the phenomenon.Residents on Bornholm reported over 60 instances of earthquake-like tremors, describing a deep rumbling, shaking, and changes in ear pressure during the afternoon.The magnitude of the tremors were measured at 2.3 on the Richter Scale.Fortunately, no injuries were reported but some minor property damages were observed, including a cracked wall of a house.Seismologists initially speculated the tremors could be linked to controlled explosions in Poland, which occurred shortly before the reports of tremors on Bornholm.Polish authorities had disclosed intense military activity during the Anakonda23 exercise in Ustka, northern Poland. The exercise involved jet fighters and live firing of artillery munitions, prompting speculation of a potential connection to the unidentified atmospheric event that caused the tremors on Bornholm.However, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland ruled out the possibility, asserting the tremors originated from an atmospheric event, rather than earthquakes or controlled explosions.Bornholm, with a population of approximately 40,000, is a rocky island located in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany, and north of Poland.Notably, the island was close to where the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged in September 2022. Authorities are still investigating the incidents, with law enforcement agencies from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the US searching for the culprits behind the sabotage.Journalist Seymour Hersh recently published an investigation suggesting the involvement of the US in the pipeline attacks, a determination that has been repeatedly rejected by the Biden administration. Western media outlets have speculated about a potential pro-Ukrainian group's role in the bombings.The investigation into the mysterious tremors on Bornholm remains ongoing, with scientists and authorities working diligently to determine the source of the acoustic pressure waves. At present, residents of the island remain on alert, eager for answers that will put their concerns to rest.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/uk-to-send-over-1500-troops-to-estonia-for-nato-drills--reports-1110340047.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-tries-to-control-energy-and-info-flow-with-nord-stream-bombing-cover-up-1109621776.html
bornholm
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106020/42/1060204212_60:0:2479:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8cec87eae2513bf7be9fc5e5a083c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark danish bornholm tremors, geus report on bornholm, what happened on bornholm, polish anakonda23, earthquake in denmark, nord stream sabotage, seymour hersh report
denmark danish bornholm tremors, geus report on bornholm, what happened on bornholm, polish anakonda23, earthquake in denmark, nord stream sabotage, seymour hersh report

Mysterious Tremors on Danish Island Prompted by 'Unknown Acoustic' Pressure Waves

21:56 GMT 15.05.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Lilly M / BornholmThe Bornholm coast
The Bornholm coast - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Lilly M / Bornholm
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
A series of unexplained tremors that rattled the Danish island of Bornholm on Saturday previously left scientists puzzled after initial indications suggested they were either caused by earthquakes or a controlled explosions from Poland.
New findings have confirmed the mysterious tremors detected on Denmark's Bornholm island were caused by acoustic pressure waves, but a mystery still remains as to what is exactly causing the phenomenon.
Residents on Bornholm reported over 60 instances of earthquake-like tremors, describing a deep rumbling, shaking, and changes in ear pressure during the afternoon.The magnitude of the tremors were measured at 2.3 on the Richter Scale.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported but some minor property damages were observed, including a cracked wall of a house.
Seismologists initially speculated the tremors could be linked to controlled explosions in Poland, which occurred shortly before the reports of tremors on Bornholm.
Polish authorities had disclosed intense military activity during the Anakonda23 exercise in Ustka, northern Poland. The exercise involved jet fighters and live firing of artillery munitions, prompting speculation of a potential connection to the unidentified atmospheric event that caused the tremors on Bornholm.
Estonian soldiers take part in an annual military exercise together with several units from other NATO member states on May 18, 2014 near Voru close to the Estonian-Russian border in South Estonia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
Military
UK to Send Over 1,500 Troops to Estonia for NATO Drills – Reports
Yesterday, 09:34 GMT
However, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland ruled out the possibility, asserting the tremors originated from an atmospheric event, rather than earthquakes or controlled explosions.
Bornholm, with a population of approximately 40,000, is a rocky island located in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany, and north of Poland.
Notably, the island was close to where the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged in September 2022. Authorities are still investigating the incidents, with law enforcement agencies from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the US searching for the culprits behind the sabotage.
Journalist Seymour Hersh recently published an investigation suggesting the involvement of the US in the pipeline attacks, a determination that has been repeatedly rejected by the Biden administration. Western media outlets have speculated about a potential pro-Ukrainian group's role in the bombings.
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up
18 April, 14:14 GMT
The investigation into the mysterious tremors on Bornholm remains ongoing, with scientists and authorities working diligently to determine the source of the acoustic pressure waves. At present, residents of the island remain on alert, eager for answers that will put their concerns to rest.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала