Mysterious Tremors on Danish Island Prompted by 'Unknown Acoustic' Pressure Waves

New findings have confirmed the mysterious tremors detected on Denmark's Bornholm island were caused by acoustic pressure waves, but a mystery still remains as to what is exactly causing the phenomenon.

New findings have confirmed the mysterious tremors detected on Denmark's Bornholm island were caused by acoustic pressure waves, but a mystery still remains as to what is exactly causing the phenomenon.Residents on Bornholm reported over 60 instances of earthquake-like tremors, describing a deep rumbling, shaking, and changes in ear pressure during the afternoon.The magnitude of the tremors were measured at 2.3 on the Richter Scale.Fortunately, no injuries were reported but some minor property damages were observed, including a cracked wall of a house.Seismologists initially speculated the tremors could be linked to controlled explosions in Poland, which occurred shortly before the reports of tremors on Bornholm.Polish authorities had disclosed intense military activity during the Anakonda23 exercise in Ustka, northern Poland. The exercise involved jet fighters and live firing of artillery munitions, prompting speculation of a potential connection to the unidentified atmospheric event that caused the tremors on Bornholm.However, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland ruled out the possibility, asserting the tremors originated from an atmospheric event, rather than earthquakes or controlled explosions.Bornholm, with a population of approximately 40,000, is a rocky island located in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany, and north of Poland.Notably, the island was close to where the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged in September 2022. Authorities are still investigating the incidents, with law enforcement agencies from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the US searching for the culprits behind the sabotage.Journalist Seymour Hersh recently published an investigation suggesting the involvement of the US in the pipeline attacks, a determination that has been repeatedly rejected by the Biden administration. Western media outlets have speculated about a potential pro-Ukrainian group's role in the bombings.The investigation into the mysterious tremors on Bornholm remains ongoing, with scientists and authorities working diligently to determine the source of the acoustic pressure waves. At present, residents of the island remain on alert, eager for answers that will put their concerns to rest.

