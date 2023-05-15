https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/texas-gov-resumes-migrant-bussing-tactic-to-vp-harris-dc-residence-warns-more-to-come-1110380649.html

Texas Gov. Resumes Migrant-Bussing Tactic to Kamala Harris' DC Residence

Texas Gov. Resumes Migrant-Bussing Tactic to Kamala Harris' DC Residence

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has resumed the strategy he first tried out last year, sending busloads of illegal migrants from his state to one of the Democrats' “sanctuary cities" - Washington D.C.

2023-05-15T14:22+0000

2023-05-15T14:22+0000

2023-05-15T14:34+0000

us

migrants

texas

texas governor greg abbott

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110379663_0:157:3082:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_d1abdc0766ad666dc731e3bb819f7a88.jpg

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has resumed the strategy he first tried out last year, sending busloads of illegal migrants from his state to one of the Democrats' "sanctuary cities" - Washington, DC.About 50 migrants were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence, at Number One Observatory Circle, with a second carrying over 30 migrants to the city, according to Abbott’s office. Videos of the dropoff were circulated on the internet. The illegals came from the border town of Del Rio, South Texas, according to local reports.Biden's Border 'Disaster'The relocation of migrants was not a new tactic, as previously a bus of migrants was dropped off outside of Harris’s home on Christmas in 2022, and migrants were also bused to the Naval Observatory last September and October. Texas Governor Greg Abbott seized upon this "in your face" approach last year in protest against the Joe Biden administration’s "lax" border policies.Besides Washington, Abbott's office is believed to have sent more than 17,500 migrants to New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia since last April. It was specified that migrants were not forced to board the shuttle buses, but offered to do so voluntarily.Authorities in Texas, followed by other southern states, such as Arizona, complained of being inundated with "hordes of illegal immigrants," and began delivering them north, to the major Democratic Party strongholds, in 2022. When Florida joined the fray last year, it chartered two planes to take 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard. The affluent resort in Massachusetts was chosen as a deliberate snub.Faced with a barrage of criticism over the controversial strategy since the outset, Abbott reiterated that border towns lacked the capacity to handle the influx of migrants. he also dismissed accusations of using the illegals as a political stunt.According to Abbott, Biden’s border "disaster" was a "catastrophe of your own making," as he added that Texas "has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.” When Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot late last month sent Abbott a letter, saying his actions were "inhumane and dangerous," the governor wrote back, saying:The recent relocation of migrants came as Title 42, the Trump-era health policy that allowed for prompt deportations of illegal migrants to Mexico or their origin countries, expired. Ahead of the developoment, Greg Abbott announced that Texas will deploy a newly created National Guard unit, called the Texas Tactical Border Force, to intercept migrants amid an anticipated surge in arrivals.Meanwhile, top Biden administration officials have been reported as acknowledging that they expect record levels of border crossings in what they called a "difficult transition" post Title 42 that could stretch well into the summer months.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220917/texas-governor-trolls-kamala-harris-drops-off-another-busload-of-migrants-at-her-dc-mansion--video-1100908482.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/texas-to-deploy-newly-created-guard-unit-to-intercept-migrants-at-border-1110199099.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/biden-pulling-agents-from-us-mexico-border-despite-post-title-42-migrant-influx-1110307748.html

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

texas governor greg abbott, sending migrants to sanctuary cities, democrats' sanctuary cities, busloads of illegal migrants, washington d.c., vice president kamala harris’ residence, number one observatory circle, illegals, surge in migrants at us border, expiry of title 42,