What to Expect From Top Chinese Envoy's Shuttle ‘Peace’ Tour to Ukraine, Russia & Europe

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, is setting off on a bout of shuttle diplomacy to five countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Germany, and France.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, is setting off on a bout of shuttle diplomacy that will take him to five countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Germany, and France.The department stopped short of providing a detailed schedule of the multiday visit, but underscored:According to some media reports, Li is to make his first stop of the tour in Ukraine.Li Hui will be the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet with Kiev authorities since the escalation of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022. He will also be a familiar face when he steps foot on Russian soil. The official who joined the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Soviet and East European Affairs in 1975, spent 10 years in Russia - between 2009 and 2019 - as an ambassador, and is fluent in Russian. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Order of Friendship to the Chinese Ambassador to Russia in 2019. Li previously served as head of Eastern European and Central Asian affairs in the foreign ministry.Message & TimingBeijing's 12-point proposal for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis can be seen as forming the basis for the message that Li delivers during his shuttle tour. China, serious about becoming a major diplomatic player, had called for the resumption of peace talks between Kiev and Moscow; keeping nuclear power plants safe and reducing strategic risks; stopping unilateral sanctions and abandoning the Cold War mentality; and promoting post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine. Earlier, in March, the People's Republic of China brokered a historic reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two rivals signed an agreement to restore full diplomatic relations, elevating China's status as an influential mediator. It was to be expected that the West met China's plan on Ukraine settlement with scepticism, with many politicians there deeming it unviable. Vladimir Putin, however, emphasized that the blueprint could be a basis for ending the Ukraine conflict when the West is ready to accept the plan.The announcement that Li would be sweeping through Europe to engage in "in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis" was made after Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in April. At the time, Moscow noted Beijing's readiness to establish a negotiation process, but emphasized that Kiev is still rejecting "any sensible initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and eventual agreement to negotiations" posing ultimatums with "deliberately unrealistic demands."Xi's telephone exchange with Zelensky came in the wake of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow, in mid-March, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a sweeping agreement to bring the relationship between their two countries into a “new era," with analysts hailing the cooperation as shifting geopolitical focus from unilateral hegemony to a more equal "multipolar" world order.The Chinese President's visit set off a flurry of diplomatic activity around Beijing. Several European leaders made a beeline for Beijing, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The European officials juggled an array of 'charm offensive' versus 'pressure campaign' rhetoric in an effort to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia. However, they tread with care, concerned about alienating a key trade partner and increasingly assertive global player. The top Chinese envoy's tour comes amid speculations about an imminent Ukraine "counteroffensive." The much-heralded 'onslaught' would be carried out with the billions of dollars worth of weaponry that Washington and its NATO allies have provided the Kiev regime with. Now, the West is descibed as expecting Ukraine to deliver on the goods, showing success on the battlefield. The very countries that the Chinese top envoy will reportedly visit - France, Germany and Poland - are among the main suppliers of weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine. It will be interesting to hear how China's "peace" tour mission goes down with them.As to Russia, it has repeatedly stated that it values China's sincere desire to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin has emphasized on multiple occasions its readiness to negotiate, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains president of Russia."We have repeatedly said that Russia's goals can be achieved in various ways — these are political and diplomatic or, if political and diplomatic are currently impossible, and in the case of Ukraine, they are impossible, unfortunately, via military way, that is, through a special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

