CIA Vet: Durham Report Exposes US Deep State Corruption

CIA Vet: Durham Report Exposes US Deep State Corruption

Special Counsel John Durham report helped expose the FBI's corruption thus curtailing the intelligence community's ability to interfere in the US politics, according to Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism.

Special Counsel John Durham's much-anticipated report about the origins of the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the 2016 Donald Trump campaign's alleged ties to "Russia" was released on Monday. The special counsel concluded that the bureau had no factual evidence to open a probe on Trump. The probe lasted from July 31, 2016, when Trump was the Republican nominee, to May 17, 2017, after he had taken presidential office.According to Johnson, the FBI and the CIA will not be able to engage in the kind of corrupt acts in 2024 that they did for 2020 and 2016; at least not to the same degree. The newly-released report exposes "everything that they said that Donald Trump was doing with respect to Russia was a complete and utter fabrication," the CIA veteran underscored.The years-long probe resulted in the conviction of just one FBI operative, Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to doctoring an email to state that Trump aide Carter Page had never been a CIA asset, despite the evidence to the contrary. However, it's unlikely that James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and a whole host of FBI personnel allegedly responsible for violations of the bureau's rules and politically-motivated persecution of Team Trump would ever be brought to justice, according to the CIA veteran.

