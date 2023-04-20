https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/bidens-approval-rating-drops-amid-economic-trouble---poll-1109675936.html
Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll
Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll
Biden's rating is close to the lowest it has ever been during his presidency. Nevertheless, the current president has not yet given a definite answer as to whether he plans to run for reelection or not.
2023-04-20T02:26+0000
2023-04-20T02:26+0000
2023-04-20T02:54+0000
americas
joe biden
biden administration
opinion poll
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d80121564afffe7d98cf790c22e2a965.jpg
US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a shocking 39% in the month of April, marking just one of his lowest points in the polls during his presidency.The poll, which ended April 16 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, showed a decline from last month, when 42% of respondents indicated they approved the president's performance. The decline in April's rating has since been attributed to the US' ongoing economic problems.The survey included responses from 1,029 US adults from a nationally representative sample and demonstrated the following results:Biden's popularity reached its absolute lowest point at 36% in mid-2022. However, despite such ratings, Biden has continued to all but confirm a 2024 bid.Should Biden get around to officially tossing his name into the 2024 presidential ring, he will face competition from Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/2024-election-charges--nord-stream-sabotage-trump-tells-all-in-first-interview-since-indictment--1109371024.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101af1ae2804079068d792d3f8335d7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, approval rating, us economy, how do americans see joe biden, will joe biden be re-elected, us current biggest problems, us 2023 april political poll survey
joe biden, approval rating, us economy, how do americans see joe biden, will joe biden be re-elected, us current biggest problems, us 2023 april political poll survey
Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll
02:26 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 02:54 GMT 20.04.2023)
Biden's rating is close to the lowest point it has ever been since the start of his presidency. Nevertheless, the commander-in-chief has yet to give a definite answer as to whether he plans to run for reelection in the 2024 election cycle.
US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a shocking 39% in the month of April, marking just one of his lowest points in the polls during his presidency.
The poll, which ended April 16 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, showed a decline from last month, when 42% of respondents indicated they approved the president's performance. The decline in April's rating has since been attributed to the US' ongoing economic problems.
The survey included responses from 1,029 US adults from a nationally representative sample and demonstrated the following results:
20% of respondents stated they viewed the economy
as the most problematic factor
10% of interviewees mentioned issues regarding crime rates
as US' main problem
the same 10% was given to environmental
pollution
68% of respondents also noted their dislike of the FDA withdrawal of abortion pill mifepristone
Biden's popularity reached its absolute lowest point at 36% in mid-2022. However, despite such ratings, Biden has continued to all but confirm a 2024 bid.
"I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the h*ll? I don’t know," Biden told US media figure Al Roker during the annual White House Easter egg roll, adding: "I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."
Should Biden get around to officially tossing his name into the 2024 presidential ring
, he will face competition from Marianne Williamson
and Robert Kennedy, Jr
.