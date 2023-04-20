International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/bidens-approval-rating-drops-amid-economic-trouble---poll-1109675936.html
Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll
Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll
Biden's rating is close to the lowest it has ever been during his presidency. Nevertheless, the current president has not yet given a definite answer as to whether he plans to run for reelection or not.
2023-04-20T02:26+0000
2023-04-20T02:54+0000
americas
joe biden
biden administration
opinion poll
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d80121564afffe7d98cf790c22e2a965.jpg
US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a shocking 39% in the month of April, marking just one of his lowest points in the polls during his presidency.The poll, which ended April 16 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, showed a decline from last month, when 42% of respondents indicated they approved the president's performance. The decline in April's rating has since been attributed to the US' ongoing economic problems.The survey included responses from 1,029 US adults from a nationally representative sample and demonstrated the following results:Biden's popularity reached its absolute lowest point at 36% in mid-2022. However, despite such ratings, Biden has continued to all but confirm a 2024 bid.Should Biden get around to officially tossing his name into the 2024 presidential ring, he will face competition from Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/2024-election-charges--nord-stream-sabotage-trump-tells-all-in-first-interview-since-indictment--1109371024.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101af1ae2804079068d792d3f8335d7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, approval rating, us economy, how do americans see joe biden, will joe biden be re-elected, us current biggest problems, us 2023 april political poll survey
joe biden, approval rating, us economy, how do americans see joe biden, will joe biden be re-elected, us current biggest problems, us 2023 april political poll survey

Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll

02:26 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 02:54 GMT 20.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden's rating is close to the lowest point it has ever been since the start of his presidency. Nevertheless, the commander-in-chief has yet to give a definite answer as to whether he plans to run for reelection in the 2024 election cycle.
US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a shocking 39% in the month of April, marking just one of his lowest points in the polls during his presidency.
The poll, which ended April 16 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, showed a decline from last month, when 42% of respondents indicated they approved the president's performance. The decline in April's rating has since been attributed to the US' ongoing economic problems.
The survey included responses from 1,029 US adults from a nationally representative sample and demonstrated the following results:
20% of respondents stated they viewed the economy as the most problematic factor
10% of interviewees mentioned issues regarding crime rates as US' main problem
the same 10% was given to environmental pollution
68% of respondents also noted their dislike of the FDA withdrawal of abortion pill mifepristone
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
Americas
2024 Election, Charges & Nord Stream Sabotage: Trump Tells All in First Interview Since Indictment
12 April, 02:40 GMT
Biden's popularity reached its absolute lowest point at 36% in mid-2022. However, despite such ratings, Biden has continued to all but confirm a 2024 bid.

"I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the h*ll? I don’t know," Biden told US media figure Al Roker during the annual White House Easter egg roll, adding: "I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."

Should Biden get around to officially tossing his name into the 2024 presidential ring, he will face competition from Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала