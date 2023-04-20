https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/bidens-approval-rating-drops-amid-economic-trouble---poll-1109675936.html

Biden's Approval Rating Drops Amid Economic Trouble - Poll

Biden's rating is close to the lowest it has ever been during his presidency. Nevertheless, the current president has not yet given a definite answer as to whether he plans to run for reelection or not.

US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a shocking 39% in the month of April, marking just one of his lowest points in the polls during his presidency.The poll, which ended April 16 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, showed a decline from last month, when 42% of respondents indicated they approved the president's performance. The decline in April's rating has since been attributed to the US' ongoing economic problems.The survey included responses from 1,029 US adults from a nationally representative sample and demonstrated the following results:Biden's popularity reached its absolute lowest point at 36% in mid-2022. However, despite such ratings, Biden has continued to all but confirm a 2024 bid.Should Biden get around to officially tossing his name into the 2024 presidential ring, he will face competition from Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy, Jr.

