Turkiye Will Continue to Walk Tightrope Between West and East if Kilicdaroglu Wins

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu will head to a second-round vote on May 28. Both candidates have strong and weak points, as Turkiye is balancing between East and West, Sputnik interlocutors say.

"People in Turkiye have had their foreign policy worldview shaped significantly by the state’s long-standing tendency to not take a global stance too strongly unless they absolutely have too," F. Michael Wuthrich, associate professor of political science and associate director of Kansas University's Center for Global & International Studies, told Sputnik. The West is leaning towards Kilicdaroglu not because of any sort of personal closeness between him and these foreign leaders, but because the opposition leader's ideas resonate with the US and European leadership, according to the professor.The runoff election will be monitored closely both the Western countries or EU member states and NATO member states, the United States, and of course Russia and China, "because, at the moment, there is a geopolitical fragmentation at the global level," according to Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, professor of geopolitics and director of Eurocontinent, an international organization based in Brussels.Kilicdaroglu and ErdoganErdogan came out on top in the first round by gaining 49.5% of the vote compared with 44.9% for his major rival. The Western press notes the Turkish president performed better than expected citing earlier surveys. Now, the media is weighing up Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu election odds.Kilicdaroglu recently addressed the Turkish youth with references to the cost-of-living crisis. He argued the return to Western-style orthodox monetary policies and closer alliance with the West could save the day for the country.At the same time, some political observers have drawn attention to the fact that even though Turkiye is suffering from galloping inflation, Erdogan's plan to put national security interests above economic challenges has worked, resonating with Turkish conservatives and nationalists. One of the clear manifestations of that is Erdogan's coalition winning the majority in the parliament.It's also unclear whether nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan's voters will support Kilicdaroglu - Ogan came third with 5.2% support. Speaking to US media on Monday, Ogan said he would endorse Kilicdaroglu only if the contender ruled out any concessions to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). It was earlier reported Kilicdaroglu met with HDP co-leaders, and that they supported the Nation Alliance. Some media saw Ogan's words as a potential boost for Erdogan.Turkiye's Major Course is Likely to Remain IntactSputnik's interlocutors agree that under the current economic conditions and due to its unique geopolitical position Turkiye cannot considerably change its course being already split between the West and the East. It's most likely Ankara will continue to walk this tightrope, regardless of who will win, according to the observers.For his part, Wuthrich noted that in some sense, Erdogan is no less "westernized" than Kilicdaroglu, even though the incumbent Turkish president is portrayed as an East-leaning leader due to his ties with Russia and China:"In Turkey traditional ideological foundations, Eurasianism has been the vision of many in the Turkish left and Turkish nationalist far right. Kilicdaroglu’s ideological tradition would likely value European practices, particularly in North and Western Europe, more so than the United States. Erdogan is far more aligned with American economic liberalism than Kilicdaroglu would be," Wuthrich concluded.

