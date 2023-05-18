https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/dramatic-spending-cut-only-way-to-avoid-recession-but-us-wont-commit---investor-1110430615.html
Dramatic Spending Cut Only Way to Avoid Recession But US Won't Commit - Investor
Dramatic Spending Cut Only Way to Avoid Recession But US Won't Commit - Investor
The only way out of the looming recession for the United States is to cut spending massively, but it is not what Washington is ready to do, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.
2023-05-18T02:25+0000
2023-05-18T02:25+0000
2023-05-18T02:21+0000
economy
spending bill
us
jim rogers
jerome powell
washington
federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_320a37dea74249e55aaef089856faac8.jpg
"What's the way out? It'd be very easy. If Washington said 'Okay, we'll stop spending and we'll pay our debts,'" Rogers said. Rogers also addressed the issue of US money printing, stressing that history has shown many times that when a nation prints a lot of money, it has inflation and the value of its currency drops. "And sometimes the currency becomes worthless," he said. Usually, the country doesn't turn around and recover, continuing as a "second class or third class nation" because its money is not as valuable, the investor said. Earlier in May, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US may fall into what he hopes is a mild recession. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the US will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank’s policy meeting from March showed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/us-dollars-time-as-top-currency-coming-to-an-end---investor-1110409965.html
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_196:0:3304:2331_1920x0_80_0_0_71120e4784feabcb7da8bac5f9867330.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spending cuts, recession, us, jim rogers, us investor
spending cuts, recession, us, jim rogers, us investor
Dramatic Spending Cut Only Way to Avoid Recession But US Won't Commit - Investor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The only way out of the looming recession for the United States is to cut spending massively, but it is not what Washington is ready to do, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.
"What's the way out? It'd be very easy. If Washington said 'Okay, we'll stop spending and we'll pay our debts,'" Rogers said.
"Now, do you think Washington is going to stop spending? They love spending money. It's not their money. The way out is just cut spending dramatically, cut taxes dramatically and stop spending. Are they going to do it? No, of course not."
Rogers also addressed the issue of US money printing, stressing that history has shown many times that when a nation prints a lot of money, it has inflation and the value of its currency drops.
"And sometimes the currency becomes worthless," he said.
"Countries spend a lot of money, the currency of the debt builds up, the currency becomes less and less valuable, becoming worthless, and so they give you new money. They tell you it's worth more, but it's still a problem. It's a country in decline. These are simple lessons from history. You can ruin your currency if you want and many countries have debased their currency repeatedly."
Usually, the country doesn't turn around and recover, continuing as a "second class or third class nation" because its money is not as valuable, the investor said.
Earlier in May, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US may fall into what he hopes is a mild recession.
Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the US will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank’s policy meeting from March showed.