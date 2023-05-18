https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/dramatic-spending-cut-only-way-to-avoid-recession-but-us-wont-commit---investor-1110430615.html

Dramatic Spending Cut Only Way to Avoid Recession But US Won't Commit - Investor

The only way out of the looming recession for the United States is to cut spending massively, but it is not what Washington is ready to do, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"What's the way out? It'd be very easy. If Washington said 'Okay, we'll stop spending and we'll pay our debts,'" Rogers said. Rogers also addressed the issue of US money printing, stressing that history has shown many times that when a nation prints a lot of money, it has inflation and the value of its currency drops. "And sometimes the currency becomes worthless," he said. Usually, the country doesn't turn around and recover, continuing as a "second class or third class nation" because its money is not as valuable, the investor said. Earlier in May, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US may fall into what he hopes is a mild recession. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the US will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank’s policy meeting from March showed.

