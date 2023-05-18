https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/hunter-biden-faces-no-retribution-after-irs-probe-team-disbanded-1110442793.html
Hunter Biden Faces no 'Retribution' After IRS Probe Team Disbanded
US President Joe Biden and his son appear to be untouchable despite a series of allegations against them. Angie Wong said they enjoy impunity from both authorities and the media.
Hunter Biden Faces no 'Retribution' After IRS Probe Team Disbanded
US President Joe Biden and his son appear to be untouchable despite a series of allegations against them. Angie Wong, national media spokesperson for Veterans for America First, said they enjoy impunity from both authorities and the media.
The Biden family will never be held accountable for alleged crimes including corruption and firearms offences, a conservative commentators says.
On Monday the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disbanded the team
set up to investigate the president's son for suspected tax evasion — apparently in response to a whistleblower raising concerns over the way the case was being handled.
That followed last week's report from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which concluded that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) colluded with Joe Biden's 2020 election campaign
to help suppress reports about the contents of Hunter's abandoned "laptop from hell'.
The move by IRS chiefs has only reinforced the belief that the Biden family is above the law.
Angie Wong
told Sputnik
that "there's really no retribution here."
"There's really nothing that's going to come of this, even if there was something was found, because there's no enforcement," Wong said. "That's the sad part of how the story ends. We can blow it up in the media. We can talk about how it's unfair. We can scream at how heads should roll. But ultimately, there's really no enforcement."
The political campaigner compared the media and establishment treatme of the Bidens with the hype around the since-debunked 'Ruissiagate' conspiracy theory against Donald Trump.
"I don't think they care about what it looks like. I mean, clearly, they didn't care what it looked like with the Russian Hoax," Wong added. "All these people got caught red handed, but they don't really care. They're probably all sitting around having tea right now."
She pointed to widespread media reports two weeks earlier that Hunter was set to face criminal charges, noting that: "We were told that there was going to be around four charges against Hunter Biden, three tax crimes. One of the charges was related to a gun purchase."
"What happened in the last two weeks between expecting these charges to come down on Hunter to now?" she asked. "Well, the whole team has been dismantled or reassigned and no one knows where they are."
"This is the only conclusion that the Bidens had," Wong stressed. "I don't know how else they were going to crawl out of this one, because it was a very, very short connect the dots to Joe Biden from there."
She said the "leftist narrative" was that the evidence was all circumstantial and that there was nothing to connect the president to his son's potential wrongdoing.
"Well, here we have something connecting it possibly to the president, which is IRS tax returns," Wong said. "So you have the press saying one thing. Here's our narrative. This is what we're going with. Don't make us wrong again."
"We made a fool out of the press with the Russia hoax," she continued. "They can't be found again to be not credible. So you have this situation."
For more cutting-edge analysis, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.