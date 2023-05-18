https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/hunter-biden-faces-no-retribution-after-irs-probe-team-disbanded-1110442793.html

Hunter Biden Faces no 'Retribution' After IRS Probe Team Disbanded

Hunter Biden Faces no 'Retribution' After IRS Probe Team Disbanded

US President Joe Biden and his son appear to be untouchable despite a series of allegations against them. Angie Wong said they enjoy impunity from both authorities and the media.

2023-05-18T18:03+0000

2023-05-18T18:03+0000

2023-05-18T18:03+0000

americas

hunter biden

us

internal revenue service (irs)

joshua wong

joe biden

central intelligence agency (cia)

internal revenue service (irs)

cia

hunter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110134652_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8437586417f654337b385a6180d96c.jpg

The Biden family will never be held accountable for alleged crimes including corruption and firearms offences, a conservative commentators says.On Monday the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disbanded the team set up to investigate the president's son for suspected tax evasion — apparently in response to a whistleblower raising concerns over the way the case was being handled.That followed last week's report from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which concluded that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) colluded with Joe Biden's 2020 election campaign to help suppress reports about the contents of Hunter's abandoned "laptop from hell'.The move by IRS chiefs has only reinforced the belief that the Biden family is above the law. Angie Wong told Sputnik that "there's really no retribution here."The political campaigner compared the media and establishment treatme of the Bidens with the hype around the since-debunked 'Ruissiagate' conspiracy theory against Donald Trump.She pointed to widespread media reports two weeks earlier that Hunter was set to face criminal charges, noting that: "We were told that there was going to be around four charges against Hunter Biden, three tax crimes. One of the charges was related to a gun purchase.""This is the only conclusion that the Bidens had," Wong stressed. "I don't know how else they were going to crawl out of this one, because it was a very, very short connect the dots to Joe Biden from there."She said the "leftist narrative" was that the evidence was all circumstantial and that there was nothing to connect the president to his son's potential wrongdoing. "We made a fool out of the press with the Russia hoax," she continued. "They can't be found again to be not credible. So you have this situation."For more cutting-edge analysis, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/two-whistleblowers-expose-the-biden-crime-family-1109729757.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

hunter biden, joe biden, donald trump, internal revenue service, irs, tax evasion, whistleblower