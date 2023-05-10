https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/house-panel-says-cia-conspired-with-bidens-team-to-blame-russia-for-hunter-laptop-story-1110242535.html

House Panel Says CIA Conspired with Biden's Team to Blame Russia for Hunter Laptop Story

House Panel Says CIA Conspired with Biden's Team to Blame Russia for Hunter Laptop Story

Senior Biden administration officials conspired with CIA to discredit allegations about Hunter Biden and laptop story, portraying it as Kremlin disinformation campaign ahead of elections.

"Evidence suggests that senior Biden campaign officials, including now Secretary of State Antony Blinken, now Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, and now Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, took active measures to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden by exploiting the national security credentials of former intelligence officials," the committee said in a press release coinciding with the release of the report. The committee through its investigations found that Blinken, then a senior Biden campaign advisor, was the impetus of a public letter in which 51 former intelligence officials stated that a story in the New York Post about Hunter Biden's laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." Senior Biden administration officials then "coordinated efforts to disseminate" the public letter to members of the media in an effort to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden, the committee stated. The committee detailed through testimony, emails, and other evidence how former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell helped write the public statement and get ex-intelligence officials to sign it. The report alleges that the public letter was a "political operation to help elect Vice President Biden in the 2020 election" aimed at giving then candidate Joe Biden a "talking point" to use in response to any attacks by his rival then-President Donald Trump. Three days after the letter was published, Joe Biden cited it during a debate with Trump, saying, “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan." US officials have repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in US elections, a charge that Moscow has firmly and consistently denied.Also House Oversight Committee recently revealed that Biden and his family received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including Chinese citizens and Romanian businessman who was later charged for corruption.

