Washington Weighs Possibility of Sending US Officials to China - Reports

According to American media, White House mulls sending some of high-ranking officials in China for talks, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.
The list of officials who might visit China shortly includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Climate Envoy John Kerry, the officials told media, adding that the priority of those trips was still unknown. Meanwhile, the visits are unlikely to take place in the next few weeks as the Biden administration is currently grappling with the debt ceiling and focusing on meetings between the US president and other leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the report said. The potential visits are expected to defuse tensions between the two countries caused by events in February, when Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship that had been blown off course.
06:40 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 06:54 GMT 18.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is considering the possibility of organizing a series of visits by top US officials to China in the coming months, in an attempt to resume interaction with Beijing, an American broadcaster reported, citing US senior officials.
The list of officials who might visit China shortly includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Climate Envoy John Kerry, the officials told media, adding that the priority of those trips was still unknown.
Meanwhile, the visits are unlikely to take place in the next few weeks as the Biden administration is currently grappling with the debt ceiling and focusing on meetings between the US president and other leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the report said.
The potential visits are expected to defuse tensions between the two countries caused by events in February, when Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship that had been blown off course.
