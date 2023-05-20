https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/beijing-expresses-strong-protest-over-china-related-topics-in-g7-summit-statement-1110488839.html

Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over China-Related Topics in G7 Summit Statement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced a strong protest on Saturday over the statements related to Beijing made by Group of Seven leaders at the summit in Japan.

Earlier on Saturday, G7 leaders issued a final communique at a summit in Hiroshima, which mentioned China, among other matters. In particular, they expressed their concerns about Taiwan, the South China Sea, China's "non-market policies and practices" and the human rights situation. Beijing also pointed to the mismatch between the G7's statements on peace and stability and its actions, which it said were "hindering international peace, damaging regional stability and suppressing the development of other countries." The ministry also argued that the era "when a few developed countries in the West wantonly interfered in the internal affairs of other countries and manipulated global affairs" was gone forever and urged the G7 to "focus on solving their own problems, stop forming closed and exclusive 'cohorts,' stop containing and oppressing other countries, stop creating and provoking confrontation between camps, and return to dialogue and cooperation."

