https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/taiwan-president-says-war-not-an-option-amid-china-tensions-while-angling-for-more-us-weapons-1110477100.html

Taiwan President Says War 'Not an Option' Amid China Tensions While Angling for More US Weapons

Taiwan President Says War 'Not an Option' Amid China Tensions While Angling for More US Weapons

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen spouted peaceful platitudes, vowing the island was intent on maintaining the “status quo” throughout the Taiwan Strait.

2023-05-20T06:14+0000

2023-05-20T06:14+0000

2023-05-20T07:18+0000

us

taiwan

china

tsai ing-wen

joe biden

kuomintang

republic of china

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110475781_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d06967dd29d5390e352415f1783427b.jpg

As Washington continues to pump Taiwan with weapons while pushing the narrative of a looming Chinese “invasion,” Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen spouted peaceful platitudes, vowing the island was intent on maintaining the “status quo” throughout the Taiwan Strait.The Taiwanese leader was giving a speech in Taipei on the occasion of the seventh anniversary since she took office – period of time which has been marked by increasingly exacerbated Washington-Beijing tensions.Ostensibly as part of this risk “defusing”, Taiwan officials are currently discussing receiving $500 million worth of weapons aid from the administration of US President Joe Biden, Tsai did not fail to mention. Earlier in May, there had been reports that Washington was readying another military package for the island, and to expedite the delivery, it intended to resort to the Presidential Drawdown Authority. Whether it is the continuous stream of US weapons to Taiwan, or the "historically significant” deal on the first part of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, just clinched, China and America remain at loggerheads over the island.Taiwan, which has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, is viewed by Beijing as its province, while Taipei — a territory with its own elected government — maintains it as an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Tsai Ing-wen is gearing up to leave office next year after the presidential election in mid-January. Throughout her stint, which began in 2016, Washington has further expanded its clout in Taiwan, sovereignty over which Beijing considers indisputable. The People's Republic of China (PRC) has also vehemently opposed any official contacts between the island and other countries. In total disregard of the warnings from China, the United States has been ramping up its informal diplomatic ties with Taipei in violation of commitments made when it restored diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979. From the outset, Tsai Ing-wen adopted a strategy of provoking Beijing, with perceived encouragement from Washington. At the time, the Donald Trump administration deepened ties with Taiwan, while his successor, Joe Biden, has repeatedly pledged to protect the island militarily against Beijing.Although the US does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it does have a representative office in Taipei and remains the island's biggest supplier of military hardware. When then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022, an incensed Beijing condemned the trip as a gesture of support for separatism, and held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliatory move. Since then, a succession of visits followed, including by US Congressman Michael McCaul, chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, who led a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers to Taiwan, and was condemned by China for violating the One China principle, thus "sending a wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces."The current frenzy of weapons promised to the island comes ahead of the January 2024 presidential elections, which may potentially see a Kuomintang (KMT) comeback. Amid a slowing Taiwan economy, and after nine diplomatic allies of the island switched sides and turned to Beijing under Tsai's time in office, the KMT is trying to position itself as a force capable of ensuring stability and closer ties with China. Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih, who represents Taiwan's main opposition KMT party for the key vote, underscored during an election campaign event that the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) faces a choice between "peace and war" under Tsai'. He pledged to bolster regional stability through "dialogue and exchanges," adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/us-to-reportedly-fast-track-500-mln-arms-for-taiwan-amid-narrative-of-china-threat-1110137406.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-speed-up-of-arms-supplies-to-taiwan-prior-to-islands-2024-elections-sends-ominous-signal-1109390632.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

taiwan, us, taiwan's president tsai ing-wen, china, china threat narrative, status quo throughout the taiwan strait, $500 million worth of weapons, governed independently from mainland china, breakaway province, peaceful reunification, one china principle