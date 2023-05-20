https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/hiroshima-bombing-survivor-speaks-against-zelenskys-arrival-1110479077.html

Hiroshima Bombing Survivor Speaks Against Zelensky's Arrival

Hiroshima bombing survivor Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Association of Hiroshima Atomic-bomb Survivors, told at a press conference that he could not accept Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in the current political climate.

Hiroshima bombing survivor Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Association of Hiroshima Atomic-bomb Survivors, told at a press conference that he could not accept Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in the present political climate.In 2023, the presidency of the Group of Seven passed to Japan. The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May and is focused on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

