https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/hiroshima-bombing-survivor-speaks-against-zelenskys-arrival-1110479077.html
Hiroshima Bombing Survivor Speaks Against Zelensky's Arrival
Hiroshima Bombing Survivor Speaks Against Zelensky's Arrival
Hiroshima bombing survivor Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Association of Hiroshima Atomic-bomb Survivors, told at a press conference that he could not accept Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in the current political climate.
2023-05-20T07:55+0000
2023-05-20T07:55+0000
2023-05-20T07:55+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
hiroshima
japan
ukraine
g7 summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080082093_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea83c136fdd1fd838dc3dc3823f24e4.jpg
Hiroshima bombing survivor Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Association of Hiroshima Atomic-bomb Survivors, told at a press conference that he could not accept Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in the present political climate.In 2023, the presidency of the Group of Seven passed to Japan. The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May and is focused on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/protests-taking-place-in-japans-hiroshima-as-g7-summit-kicks-off-1110454467.html
hiroshima
japan
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080082093_193:0:2922:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6c05f751f276b9ea0a12a013d0d32b28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hiroshima bombing survivor, kunihiko sakuma, volodymyr zelensky
hiroshima bombing survivor, kunihiko sakuma, volodymyr zelensky
Hiroshima Bombing Survivor Speaks Against Zelensky's Arrival
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a French government plane at Hiroshima Airport in Japan, where the G7 leaders' summit is taking place.
Hiroshima bombing survivor Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Association of Hiroshima Atomic-bomb Survivors, told at a press conference that he could not accept Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in the present political climate.
"In the future he could come, see Hiroshima, learn about the bombing. But in the present political conditions, the motive of political bargaining is very strong in coming to Hiroshima, and in these conditions with visiting Hiroshima, I don't know as for you, but I can't agree," Sakuma said.
In 2023, the presidency of the Group of Seven passed to Japan. The G7 Summit
is being held in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May and is focused on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.