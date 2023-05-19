https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/hiroshima-g7-summit-just-photo-op-for-bidens-confrontation-with-china-1110458775.html

Hiroshima G7 Summit Just 'Photo-Op' for Biden's Confrontation With China

US President Joe Biden's blow-up with Beijing may dominated the G7 summit in Hiroshima, said best-selling author and historian of Asia and the Indo-Pacific James Bradley, but it will be forgotten as soon as he flies home.

The G7 summit in Japan is just a "kabuki dance" of feigned support for US confrontation with China, says an Asian-based author.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted US president Joe Biden and leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and the European Union in the city destroyed by the US in the world's first atomic bombing in August 1945.James Bradley told Sputnik that Biden's trip to Hiroshima was just "a photo-op, and the main subject of the photo-op is China."But he argued that Biden's credibility in the Asia-Pacific region had been damaged by his government's "economic aggression" in seizing of hundreds of millions worth of Russian-owned assets and finances following the launch of the military operation in Ukraine.While the Japanese government is now painting China as a threat to justify ditching its post-WWII constitutional imperative of armament only for self-defence, the historian said the real danger was from the US.The "kabuki dance" of support for Biden's confrontation with Beijing will go on only until his plane takes off for Washington, the author argued."The only country that's talking about war with China is America. The Asian countries want to trade with China." Bradley said. For more in-depth coverage of world events, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

