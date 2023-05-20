https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/pat-s-self-propelled-howitzer-getting-revived-in-russia---developer-1110476109.html

The Kurganmashzavod manufacturing company, which is part of Russia’s state-owned defense corporation Rostec, is working on modernizing the 152-mm "Pat-S" self-propelled artillery installation, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Modernization of self-propelled artillery installations based on the modified BMP-3 [infantry fighting vehicle] chassis is underway. These vehicles, equipped with a 120-mm gun …and a 152-mm gun, are capable of significantly increasing the efficiency of motorized rifle units," the spokesperson said. The "Pat-S" is an experimental 152-mm self-propelled artillery mount developed in the 1980s in the Soviet Union, based on the BMP-3 chassis. It was not mass-produced, only one prototype was made. "Pat-S" is the world's first large-caliber howitzer capable of overcoming water obstacles afloat by itself.

