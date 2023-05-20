International
"There's no question we have serious differences and this is going to continue to be an issue," Jean-Pierre said on Friday. Jean-Pierre added that the White House is confident and optimistic it will reach a deal on raising the US debt limit.Ongoing negotiations to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a looming default are a subject of interest at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan, although the matter is not generating alarm, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing.US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he believes he can "drive" to an outcome that avoids default after returning home for negotiations with congressional leaders, Sullivan added.US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June.Debt ceiling talks have been ongoing for months but only within the last few weeks have matters intensified with both parties appearing to make some movement to a looming deal; however, an official confirmation has not yet been made.
White House Says Has Serious Differences With Republicans on Debt Limit Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s White House has serious differences with Republican congressional leaders in ongoing debt limit negotiations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.
"There's no question we have serious differences and this is going to continue to be an issue," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
Jean-Pierre added that the White House is confident and optimistic it will reach a deal on raising the US debt limit.
Ongoing negotiations to raise the United States’ debt ceiling and avoid a looming default are a subject of interest at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan, although the matter is not generating alarm, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing.
"[The US debt ceiling] is definitely a subject of interest here at the G7… This is not generating alarm or a kind of vibration in the room," Sullivan said on Friday.
US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he believes he can "drive" to an outcome that avoids default after returning home for negotiations with congressional leaders, Sullivan added.
The White House is seen on a rainy night in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
Economy
US Debt Drama: As Biden Negotiates, Some Suggest He Use Law to Bypass Talks
17 May, 21:34 GMT
US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June.
Debt ceiling talks have been ongoing for months but only within the last few weeks have matters intensified with both parties appearing to make some movement to a looming deal; however, an official confirmation has not yet been made.
