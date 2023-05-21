https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/germany-will-not-participate-in-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-1110501984.html
Germany Will Not Participate in F-16 Supplies to Ukraine
Germany's participation in the possible international supply of F16 fighter jets to Ukraine is out of the question, as Berlin does not have those aircraft in the first place, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.
"First of all, everyone knows that we do not have such jets," Scholz told German broadcasters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima, adding that Germany will continue supporting Ukraine in other ways, including by sending financial and humanitarian aid and weapons. Scholz also said that the training programs announced by the US and some European countries for Ukrainian pilots to fly F16s would send an "important message" to Russia.Earlier, US President Joe Biden has informed the Group of Seven (G7) leaders that the United States will support the efforts together with its allies to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia last February. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
