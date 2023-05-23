https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/trump-vs-biden-rematch-in-2024-lesser-of-two-evils-impossible-to-choose-1110544424.html

Trump vs Biden Rematch in 2024: 'Lesser of Two Evils' Impossible to Choose

The US is gearing up for a re-match between White House incumbent Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump in 2024. Daniel Lazare said the political distance between the two arch-rivals was far closer than they would admit.

The US Democratic and Republican parties are mustering for "civil war" in the 2024 election over trivial policy differences, a journalist says.Despite South Carolina senator Tim Scott announcing his candidacy as the corporate-friendly hopeful in the Republican primary race on Monday, a repeat of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump seems inevitable.Daniel Lazare told Sputnik that the diversity of mainstream political ideas in the US was now "incredibly narrow."Nevertheless, the two parties are "at each other's throats. "It's incredible. I mean, the situation in Washington is so poisonous and there's no end in sight. It's only getting worse."The problem runs deeper than which party would run the country better from the voters' point of view, the writer said."That's the paradox. Why are two parties that are so similar? Why are they at each other's throat?" Lazare questioned. "And to me, that suggests the problem is not partisan."The independent journalist said the problem was in the "machinery" of the US political system."Other countries are parliamentary systems. There's that great pressure to compromise... and partisanship is actually the grease that makes the wheels spin," he pointed out. "But in America, partisanship is the opposite. It just leads to gridlock and and and growing anger on both sides of the divide and growing conflict and civil war."Lazare characterised the two parties that have dominated US politics since the American Civil War by their allegiance to the first two constitutional amendments.The two sides exist in "parallel universes," Lazare said. "There's no debate. They're hunkering down. They're preparing for an all out war."For more in-depth commentary on politics, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

