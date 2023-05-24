https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ray-mcgovern-putin-had-no-other-options-than-military-op-in-ukraine-1110560004.html

Ray McGovern: Putin Had 'No Other Options' Than Military Op in Ukraine

The US and its NATO allies have rejected any ceasefire in Ukraine unless Russia surrenders Crimea, the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson. Ray McGovern said Moscow's security concerns must be at at the core of any peace deal.

The US and NATO left Russia with no choice but to send troops into Ukraine last year, says a former CIA intelligence analyst.Ray McGovern told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin was left "no other options" than to order the military operation to defend the Donbass republics on February 24 2022. "I look at all the evidence. Mr Putin had no other options," he said. "And so when people say: 'oh, sure, he had other options,' I just say, all right, give me one."The founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity said that Western governments will have to view the conflict from Russia's perspective if they want to end it.He said supplies of ever-more expensive weaponry to Ukraine — each hyped up as a new 'game changer' — would achieve neither peace nor a Ukrainian victory."These sophomores in the White House advising Biden, they're going to be asked to up the ante some more to send advanced fighter jets to join the fray in Ukraine to escalate, escalate, escalate," McGovern lamented. "And nothing like that is going to defeat the Russians, because you have to look at that map, for God's sake."The veteran intelligence officer said the West needed to be honest about "who's at fault here" when Putin "felt that his country was in great danger."The commentator compared the situation to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when US president John F. Kennedy, who he argued "loved peace," also felt "provoked" by the USSR basing ballistic missiles in the Caribbean island state.He said the US and NATO were now signalling the will to deploy "the exact same kinds of middle range nuclear tipped ballistic missiles on the periphery of the of Russia, in Romania and Poland, and the intention to force them into Ukraine as well."The shutting-down of debate in the West on Russia's legitimate security concerns was an obstacle to peace, he said.For more cutting-edge commentary of global affairs, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

