International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ukrainian-top-generals-replacement-would-likely-have-to-be-vetted-by-us-1110569508.html
Ukrainian Top General's Replacement Would Likely Have to Be Vetted by US
Ukrainian Top General's Replacement Would Likely Have to Be Vetted by US
As reports emerge about Ukrainian armed forces top commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny would likely be unable to lead Kiev’s war machine due to the injuries he sustained, it remains unclear who exactly might replace him.
2023-05-24T19:08+0000
2023-05-24T20:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
general
injury
replacement
valery zaluzhny
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109779241_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd3b13fccf72222ef1053bec2d7cf6d.jpg
Earlier Wednesday, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Zaluzhny suffered a cranial injury due to a Russian missile strike and had to undergo a trepanation.Commenting on this situation, Russian TV Channel One military correspondent Evgeny Poddubny told Sputnik that any officer the regime in Kiev might chose to replace Zaluzhny would have to be vetted by the US government first.Meanwhile, Alexander Mikhailov, analyst and head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis in Russia, suggested that a lot would depend on whether Zelensky would run for a new term in the upcoming presidential election. The next election cycle is slated to be held in Ukraine in less than 10 months.Mikhailov pointed out that Zaluzhny is not just an officer but also a political figure who, until recently, was actively promoted on social media as a potential replacement for Zelensky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/ukrainian-filmmaker-predicts-west-will-ditch-zelensky--try-to-freeze-conflict-1110517799.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109779241_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2d05b1aa086e18d1522a2d980673261.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
valery zaluzhny, general valery zaluzhny
valery zaluzhny, general valery zaluzhny

Ukrainian Top General's Replacement Would Likely Have to Be Vetted by US

19:08 GMT 24.05.2023 (Updated: 20:19 GMT 24.05.2023)
© AP Photo / LIBKOSУкраинские военные с гаубицей M777. Архивное фото
Украинские военные с гаубицей M777. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2023
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
As reports detail that Ukrainian armed forces top commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny would likely be unable to lead Kiev’s war machine due to sustained injuries, it remains unclear who may replace him.
Earlier Wednesday, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Zaluzhny suffered a cranial injury due to a Russian missile strike and had to undergo a trepanation.
"The forecast is that he will live, but he will not be able to do his job," the source said.
Commenting on this situation, Russian TV Channel One military correspondent Evgeny Poddubny told Sputnik that any officer the regime in Kiev might chose to replace Zaluzhny would have to be vetted by the US government first.
"On one hand, Zelensky needs a loyal man, on the other hand, people in Washington do not always approve of that," he said. "Therefore, they will likely have to compromise on that matter. The regime in Kiev is not independent in that regard."
Meanwhile, Alexander Mikhailov, analyst and head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis in Russia, suggested that a lot would depend on whether Zelensky would run for a new term in the upcoming presidential election. The next election cycle is slated to be held in Ukraine in less than 10 months.
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Filmmaker Predicts West Will Ditch Zelensky & Try to Freeze Conflict
22 May, 15:03 GMT
Mikhailov pointed out that Zaluzhny is not just an officer but also a political figure who, until recently, was actively promoted on social media as a potential replacement for Zelensky.

"How do we know whether Zaluzhny was actually injured?” Mikhailov inquired. "Maybe he really was injured, but maybe he is currently being prepped for a political career as the future president of Ukraine. Could that be true? It could. In many Ukrainian regions, Zaluzhny’s rating is higher than that of Zelensky."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала