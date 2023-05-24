https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/ukrainian-top-generals-replacement-would-likely-have-to-be-vetted-by-us-1110569508.html

Ukrainian Top General's Replacement Would Likely Have to Be Vetted by US

Ukrainian Top General's Replacement Would Likely Have to Be Vetted by US

As reports emerge about Ukrainian armed forces top commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny would likely be unable to lead Kiev’s war machine due to the injuries he sustained, it remains unclear who exactly might replace him.

2023-05-24T19:08+0000

2023-05-24T19:08+0000

2023-05-24T20:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

general

injury

replacement

valery zaluzhny

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109779241_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd3b13fccf72222ef1053bec2d7cf6d.jpg

Earlier Wednesday, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Zaluzhny suffered a cranial injury due to a Russian missile strike and had to undergo a trepanation.Commenting on this situation, Russian TV Channel One military correspondent Evgeny Poddubny told Sputnik that any officer the regime in Kiev might chose to replace Zaluzhny would have to be vetted by the US government first.Meanwhile, Alexander Mikhailov, analyst and head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis in Russia, suggested that a lot would depend on whether Zelensky would run for a new term in the upcoming presidential election. The next election cycle is slated to be held in Ukraine in less than 10 months.Mikhailov pointed out that Zaluzhny is not just an officer but also a political figure who, until recently, was actively promoted on social media as a potential replacement for Zelensky.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/ukrainian-filmmaker-predicts-west-will-ditch-zelensky--try-to-freeze-conflict-1110517799.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

valery zaluzhny, general valery zaluzhny