Ukrainian Filmmaker Predicts West Will Ditch Zelensky & Try to Freeze Conflict

Western leaders countries could opt to ditch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and thus freeze the Ukraine conflict, film director Igor Lopatonok wrote on Twitter.

Western leaders, due to the escalating threat of a global war, could opt to dump Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, film director Igor Lopatonok wrote on Twitter.The director pointed to a number of factors, such as the much-touted "Big Bad Counteroffensive" not happening, Russia taking control of Artemovsk (Bahmut), and Ukraine's losses on the battlefield.Referencing Zelensky’s recent surprise in-person descent upon the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, to beg for more military support, such as American F16 fighter jets, long range rockets and other deadly weapons of attack, Lopatonok speculated that sooner or later Kiev would "demand tactical nukes."Since an end-of-times WWIII scenario is hardly something Western civilization can possibly want, he argued, avid supporters of Ukraine might change tracks, he stated.Zelensky was invited to Hiroshima, which was hosting the Group of Seven (G7) summit on May 19-21. He took part as a guest in an expanded meeting of G7 leaders and the leaders of invited states, dedicated to issues of peace and stability. He also met with US President Joe Biden on Sunday. The main purpose of the visit was to continue to marshal more military aid for his regime, just hours after Russia announced it had taken complete control of Artemovsk. The Ukrainian head of state acknowledged the loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) on the sidelines of his G7 visit. But reiterated that Kiev is hoping to receive several dozen F-16 fighter jets from its NATO 'partners' after Washington gave its approval for the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly such planes. Moscow warned that such an "escalation scenario" carries "enormous risks" for the West. As for the dramatic arrival of Zelensky at the G7 venue, it was slammed by the Russian Foreign Ministry as having turned the event into a "propaganda show."

