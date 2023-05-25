https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/patrushev-held-talks-with-colleagues-from-serbia-india-ghana---russian-security-council-1110576270.html
Patrushev Held Talks With Colleagues From Serbia, India, Ghana - Russian Security Council
Patrushev Held Talks With Colleagues From Serbia, India, Ghana - Russian Security Council
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with colleagues from Serbia, India, Ghana and Rwanda, the Council said in a statement.
2023-05-25T05:03+0000
2023-05-25T05:03+0000
2023-05-25T05:03+0000
world
nikolai patrushev
russian security council
serbia
ghana
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104864/75/1048647569_0:0:2879:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_99ae62362dd692f19db235c5a82290a1.jpg
The talks were held on the sidelines of an international security meeting under the auspices of the Russian Security Council. At the meeting with India's Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna, the sides confirmed readiness to expand bilateral contacts between ministries and departments. Security on the African continent was considered at the meeting with Ghana's Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah. Similar issues were discussed with Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Services of Rwanda, Joseph Nzabamwita.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/antonov-moscow-will-continue-policy-of-backing-african-nations-oppose-neocolonialism-1110550816.html
serbia
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104864/75/1048647569_15:0:2746:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62bdb93c41c4afbd0e11dc640c8413c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
psrtushev, russia security council, biltaeral relations, india, serbia, ghana
psrtushev, russia security council, biltaeral relations, india, serbia, ghana
Patrushev Held Talks With Colleagues From Serbia, India, Ghana - Russian Security Council
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with colleagues from Serbia, India, Ghana and Rwanda, the Council said in a statement.
The talks were held on the sidelines of an international security meeting under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.
"Nikolai Patrushev met with Security Intelligence Agency Director Aleksandar Vulin. Further development of Russian-Serbian relations were discussed," according to the statement.
At the meeting with India's Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna, the sides confirmed readiness to expand bilateral contacts between ministries and departments.
Security on the African continent was considered at the meeting with Ghana's Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah. Similar issues were discussed with Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Services of Rwanda, Joseph Nzabamwita.