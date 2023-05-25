International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/report-us-intel-agencies-assess-ukraine-was-behind-kremlin-drone-attack-1110573259.html
Report: US Intel Agencies Assess Ukraine Was Behind Kremlin Drone Attack
Report: US Intel Agencies Assess Ukraine Was Behind Kremlin Drone Attack
US intelligence agencies assess that Ukraine was likely behind the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
2023-05-25T00:39+0000
2023-05-25T00:34+0000
world
kremlin
moscow
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
kiev
drone attack
us intelligence
ukraine crisis
special forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110078510_0:0:540:304_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6ad36ab6efea19cf96b52d887b1c21.png
Citing US officials with knowledge of the matter, US media indicated that the United States believes one of Ukraine’s special military or intelligence units carried out the attack, but that investigators are not sure exactly which unit orchestrated the attack.US insiders stated it remains unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aware of the operation, although some officials believe he was not.The agencies’ preliminary assessment was based on intercepted communications from both Russian officials, who pinned responsibility for the attack on Ukrainian officials, who likewise said they believed Kiev was behind the operation. The US officials’ confidence in their assessment that Ukraine was behind the attack is "low" due to a lack of specific evidence identifying the involved parties, the report said, adding that the attack appears to be one of a number of operations by Ukraine that have worried American officials.US intelligence agencies reportedly believe certain Ukrainian units are able to conduct limited operations inside Russia, with some of the missions lacking oversight from Zelensky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/scott-ritter-on-kremlin-strike-if-drones-hit-white-house-perps-would-cease-to-exist-1110101577.html
moscow
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110078510_68:0:473:304_1920x0_80_0_0_f28d70aa033aa8d8eeb799bb7de0753a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us intelligence agencies, ukraine, drone attack, kremlin, moscow
us intelligence agencies, ukraine, drone attack, kremlin, moscow

Report: US Intel Agencies Assess Ukraine Was Behind Kremlin Drone Attack

00:39 GMT 25.05.2023
Screenshot showing an attack on Kremlin
Screenshot showing an attack on Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies assess that Ukraine was likely behind the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, US media reported Wednesday.
Citing US officials with knowledge of the matter, US media indicated that the United States believes one of Ukraine’s special military or intelligence units carried out the attack, but that investigators are not sure exactly which unit orchestrated the attack.
US insiders stated it remains unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aware of the operation, although some officials believe he was not.
The agencies’ preliminary assessment was based on intercepted communications from both Russian officials, who pinned responsibility for the attack on Ukrainian officials, who likewise said they believed Kiev was behind the operation.
The US officials’ confidence in their assessment that Ukraine was behind the attack is "low" due to a lack of specific evidence identifying the involved parties, the report said, adding that the attack appears to be one of a number of operations by Ukraine that have worried American officials.
A No Drone Zone sign sits just off the Kremlin in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the area, on May 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scott Ritter on Kremlin Strike: Zelensky Gov 'Now a Legitimate Target'
4 May, 18:24 GMT
US intelligence agencies reportedly believe certain Ukrainian units are able to conduct limited operations inside Russia, with some of the missions lacking oversight from Zelensky.

Earlier this month, two drones armed with explosives attempted to strike the Kremlin, which is the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has labeled the incident an attempted terrorist attack by Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, the presidential spokesperson, earlier remarked "Ukraine actually placed itself among state-sponsors of terrorism, not even in the legal sense, but in fact."

At the time, various analysts weighed in on the incident, with former CIA officer Larry Johnson stating that it cemented signals that Washington's Ukraine policy was in complete "freefall."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала