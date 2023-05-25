Earlier this month, two drones armed with explosives attempted to strike the Kremlin, which is the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has labeled the incident an attempted terrorist attack by Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, the presidential spokesperson, earlier remarked "Ukraine actually placed itself among state-sponsors of terrorism, not even in the legal sense, but in fact."

At the time, various analysts weighed in on the incident, with former CIA officer Larry Johnson stating that it cemented signals that Washington's Ukraine policy was in complete "freefall."