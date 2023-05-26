https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/belarusian-russian-security-councils-considering-common-security-concept---minsk-1110602360.html
The common security concept of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is being considered at the level of the Security Councils, but the deadline for implementation has yet to be set, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik has told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State to "formulate the fundamental tasks of our cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us" after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in early April.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The common security concept of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is being considered at the level of the Security Councils, but the deadline for implementation has yet to be set, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik has told Sputnik.
"It [the concept] is now being discussed at the level of the Security Councils. [Deadline] not yet set," Aleinik said.
