Security Concept of Russia and Belarus Union State Seeks to Thwart NATO Threat

On April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belorussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participated in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. The summit's agenda included the Union State's strategic planning, security and conditions for sustainable socio-economic development of the supranational political body. Putin emphasized the necessity of working out a security concept of the Union State to withstand growing tensions on external borders of Russia and Belarus, the pressure of sanctions and ongoing information war unleashed by the West on Moscow and Minsk.Kireev suggested that the concept would include responses at political, economic, cyber-security and military levels, adding that a direct confrontation between the Union State and the transatlantic alliance cannot be ruled out. The expert noted that over recent years, a bipolar system has been forming with NATO steadily expanding towards the borders of Russia and Belarus, something that Moscow and Minsk cannot ignore. In addition, Western countries repeatedly issued threats towards the leaders of the Union State, the political scientist stressed.The West has subjected Moscow and Minsk to harsh criticism over Russia's decision to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Moscow made it clear that the deployment is by no means violating Russia's non-proliferation obligations. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Belarus had received nuclear-capable Iskanders while the nation's warplanes had the capability of striking enemy targets with nuclear means of destruction. On April 6, French President Emmanuel Macron vehemently opposed the proliferation of nuclear weapons outside the countries possessing them during a news conference on Thursday following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commenting on Macron's remarks, Lukashenko cited the fact that a whopping five European states are currently hosting US nuclear bombs, adding that these weapons should be pulled out from the Old Continent.

