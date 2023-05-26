https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/jeff-monson-us-elite-mutes-russian-media-to-keep-ukraine-conflict-raging-on-1110609400.html
Jeff Monson: US Elite Mutes Russian Media to Keep Ukraine Conflict Raging On
Jeff Monson: US Elite Mutes Russian Media to Keep Ukraine Conflict Raging On
Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson, who has renounced his US citizenship in opposition to Washington's Ukraine policies, told Sputnik that the American elite is cashing in on the Ukrainian conflict and silencing alternative narratives to keep the standoff going on.
2023-05-26T15:00+0000
2023-05-26T15:00+0000
2023-05-26T15:02+0000
world
jeff monson
americans
ukraine
russia
donbass
mixed martial arts (mma)
nord stream
sputnik
us consulate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110608418_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_d2946bf4288b500a3685c607b520a237.jpg
"You don't have to be a political scientist to understand what's really going on, because we see this happening live," Jeffrey William Monson, 52, the legendary "Snowman," who scored a whopping 61 victories in 89 fights, told Sputnik.Jeff believes that Washington's attempt to prolong the Ukraine conflict for as long as possible benefits no one but the American elites.The MMA legend obtained Russian citizenship in May 2018 and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. Earlier, he proved to be an ardent supporter of Donbass, which resisted the Kiev regime after the illegitimate ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014.In late April this year, Jeff announced that he would renounce his American citizenship because of his opposition to the current policies of the US government, including the militarization of Ukraine. He walked the talk in May and handed his American passport to the US Consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye.Ukraine 'Put Up for Sale'The thing is that Zelensky put Ukraine up for sale – that is how he is going to pay the bills, according to Monson."He sold the public utilities, he sold the transportation," the MMA legend continued. "He's selling the penal system. He's selling the transportation; he's selling the water supply. He's selling the physical and utilities to American corporations. So after the conflict, these American corporations [will] come in, help 'rebuild' Ukraine. But they will own Ukraine."These developments do not correspond to the interests of ordinary Ukrainians, but their opinion wouldn't be taken into account, because Zelensky is "selling them" too, Jeff pointed out: "The people [of Ukraine] now are going to become literally wage slaves, not to America, but to American corporations."US Elites Don't Want Ukraine Conflict to EndGenerally, the US establishment is fanning the conflict to exhaust Ukraine, bleed Russia white, and undermine Europe, thus making it even more dependent on the US, according to Monson.Since a protracted conflict is exactly what the American elite and its associates want, it is hardly surprising that they ruined the concurrent Russo-Ukrainian peace talks and then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's settlement effort in March 2022, according to Monson. In his bombshell interview in February 2023, Bennett recalled that Russia and Ukraine had proved to be pragmatic negotiators; France and Germany were ready to reach a compromise; but the UK and US pushed for continuing hostilities."Now China has also tried to negotiate a peace agreement," Jeff continued. "America's saying: 'Go away, go away. Don't listen to them, we don't want to end this conflict'. America doesn't literally want to end this conflict. It is allowing people to die because they want these corporations to make money. And that's the opinion they have in America: corporations before people."US Government Censoring Alternative NarrativesHow does the US elite manage to sell its proxy war in Ukraine to the American public? According to Monson, they made this possible by muting inconvenient truths and killing alternative narratives.For its part, US media corporations are not just "misinforming" the people, but blatantly lying to them, the MMA legend said."And so you can control the people. You don't have to force people with a gun. In America, they don't take a gun to your head and say, 'Hey, you need to do this.' No, no, no. They educate you and tell you what's going on, what they want you to believe. And then you're going to freely do what they want."As a result, Americans are buying into the establishment's narrative and are "freely" supporting the US proxy war in Ukraine. They think that Russia is a "bad guy," they think that it "invaded" Ukraine, and they haven't got the slightest idea of Kiev's nine-year-long war against Donbass civilians, Monson said.'This is Our Land'Having visited Donbass many times, Jeff knows what he is talking about."I've been on the front line, I've seen what the soldiers do," he said.The last time, maybe five or six weeks ago, he went to Donbass and talked to soldiers who have been fighting for their land for the last nine years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/my-country-does-terrible-things-mma-fighter-jeff-monson-on-why-he-renounced-us-citizenship-1110590609.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/ex-pentagon-analyst-biden-faces-shrinking-options-on-ukraine-1110580213.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/sputnik-correspondent-sheds-light-on-how-us-prevents-russian-journalists-from-doing-their-job-1109778360.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/i-know-the-truth-donetsk-musical-and-drama-theater-team-heals-souls-and-believes-in-victory-1108841312.html
ukraine
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110608418_61:0:2122:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_dd3bc0c2eb9b95b640b5928038f7944f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jeff monson, us citizenship, jeff monson donbass, jeff monson lugansk donetsk republic, jeff monson russian citizenship, donbass, russian special operation in ukraine, kiev war against donbass, ukraine shelling donbass civilians
jeff monson, us citizenship, jeff monson donbass, jeff monson lugansk donetsk republic, jeff monson russian citizenship, donbass, russian special operation in ukraine, kiev war against donbass, ukraine shelling donbass civilians
Jeff Monson: US Elite Mutes Russian Media to Keep Ukraine Conflict Raging On
15:00 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 26.05.2023)
Exclusive
Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson, who has renounced his US citizenship in opposition to Washington's Ukraine policies, told Sputnik that the American elite is cashing in on the Ukraine conflict and silencing alternative narratives to keep the standoff going.
"You don't have to be a political scientist to understand what's really going on
, because we see this happening live," Jeffrey William Monson, 52, the legendary "Snowman," who scored a whopping 61 victories in 89 fights, told Sputnik.
Jeff believes that Washington's attempt to prolong the Ukraine conflict for as long as possible benefits no one but the American elites.
"This [conflict] benefits the big corporations of America, which benefits the leaders of America, the government leaders who get money from these corporations for the reelection campaigns, for their political parties," Monson told Sputnik. "So very, very few people benefit from this, the Congress people, the big businesses. And that's why America is in this conflict, not because ordinary Americans want this [proxy] war. No, because the media has sold this to ordinary Americans that they think they're supporting something good."
The MMA legend obtained Russian citizenship in May 2018 and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. Earlier, he proved to be an ardent supporter of Donbass, which resisted the Kiev regime after the illegitimate ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014.
"I've been to Donetsk and Lugansk, maybe 11 or 12 times already," he said.
In late April this year, Jeff announced that he would renounce his American citizenship because of his opposition to the current policies of the US government, including the militarization of Ukraine. He walked the talk in May and handed his American passport to the US Consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Ukraine 'Put Up for Sale'
"As [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky just announced, he was on TV announcing his cooperation with BlackRock, with [JP] Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, these American corporations that he made deals with, Ukraine made deals with. How does Ukraine make deals with them? Ukraine has no money."
The thing is that Zelensky put Ukraine up for sale – that is how he is going to pay the bills, according to Monson.
"He sold the public utilities, he sold the transportation," the MMA legend continued. "He's selling the penal system. He's selling the transportation; he's selling the water supply. He's selling the physical and utilities to American corporations. So after the conflict, these American corporations [will] come in, help 'rebuild' Ukraine. But they will own Ukraine."
These developments do not correspond to the interests of ordinary Ukrainians, but their opinion wouldn't be taken into account, because Zelensky is "selling them" too, Jeff pointed out: "The people [of Ukraine] now are going to become literally wage slaves, not to America, but to American corporations."
US Elites Don't Want Ukraine Conflict to End
Generally, the US establishment is fanning the conflict to exhaust Ukraine, bleed Russia white, and undermine Europe, thus making it even more dependent on the US, according to Monson.
"America destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline, now America is the new supplier, not Russia, but America is the new supplier of gas to Europe, which needs it badly. But they're selling it at four times the price that Russia sold it to them for."
Since a protracted conflict is exactly what the American elite and its associates want, it is hardly surprising that they ruined the concurrent Russo-Ukrainian peace talks and then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's settlement effort
in March 2022, according to Monson. In his bombshell interview in February 2023, Bennett recalled that Russia and Ukraine had proved to be pragmatic negotiators; France and Germany were ready to reach a compromise; but the UK and US pushed for continuing hostilities.
"Now China has also tried to negotiate a peace agreement," Jeff continued. "America's saying: 'Go away, go away. Don't listen to them, we don't want to end this conflict'. America doesn't literally want to end this conflict. It is allowing people to die because they want these corporations to make money. And that's the opinion they have in America: corporations before people."
US Government Censoring Alternative Narratives
How does the US elite manage to sell its proxy war in Ukraine to the American public? According to Monson, they made this possible by muting inconvenient truths and killing alternative narratives.
"The reason is that, what's the number one thing America, or especially an American politician, is going to say about America? 'We have democracy, we have freedom. The world doesn't have freedom. We have. Freedom, Freedom, Freedom.' Well, how is that freedom? If the people who live in America are censored and they're only shown one position and they're told what to think. Americans literally have no idea, the bulk of Americans have no idea of what's going on in the world. It's just what they hear on mass media."
For its part, US media corporations are not just "misinforming" the people, but blatantly lying to them, the MMA legend said.
"And so you can control the people. You don't have to force people with a gun. In America, they don't take a gun to your head and say, 'Hey, you need to do this.' No, no, no. They educate you and tell you what's going on, what they want you to believe. And then you're going to freely do what they want."
As a result, Americans are buying into the establishment's narrative and are "freely" supporting the US proxy war in Ukraine. They think that Russia is a "bad guy," they think that it "invaded" Ukraine, and they haven't got the slightest idea of Kiev's nine-year-long war against Donbass
civilians, Monson said.
"You never heard of it because the American media doesn't tell you," he noted, addressing the American audience. "And so when the media can control the situation, the government is able to do what they want without the people rebelling. And so that's why they blocked Sputnik. That's why they blocked RT, that's why they blocked the different outlets in Russia, because they don't want people to have an alternative, to see a different perspective. Look, if this is the only way that you know, then of course you're going to believe that because that's all you're told. That's all you believe."
'This is Our Land'
Having visited Donbass many times, Jeff knows what he is talking about.
"I've been on the front line, I've seen what the soldiers do," he said.
The last time, maybe five or six weeks ago, he went to Donbass and talked to soldiers who have been fighting for their land for the last nine years.
"I talked to a man, a soldier, and I said, 'Why are you here?' He picked up the ground and he kissed it and he said, 'This is Russia. This is ours, man. We've got to protect this. My relatives live here, my grandparents, their grandparents. This is us. This is my love. I'll give my life for this place. I'll give my life for my country, for my fellow soldiers, for the people who live here.'"