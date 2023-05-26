https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/jeff-monson-us-elite-mutes-russian-media-to-keep-ukraine-conflict-raging-on-1110609400.html

Jeff Monson: US Elite Mutes Russian Media to Keep Ukraine Conflict Raging On

Jeff Monson: US Elite Mutes Russian Media to Keep Ukraine Conflict Raging On

Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson, who has renounced his US citizenship in opposition to Washington's Ukraine policies, told Sputnik that the American elite is cashing in on the Ukrainian conflict and silencing alternative narratives to keep the standoff going on.

"You don't have to be a political scientist to understand what's really going on, because we see this happening live," Jeffrey William Monson, 52, the legendary "Snowman," who scored a whopping 61 victories in 89 fights, told Sputnik.Jeff believes that Washington's attempt to prolong the Ukraine conflict for as long as possible benefits no one but the American elites.The MMA legend obtained Russian citizenship in May 2018 and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. Earlier, he proved to be an ardent supporter of Donbass, which resisted the Kiev regime after the illegitimate ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014.In late April this year, Jeff announced that he would renounce his American citizenship because of his opposition to the current policies of the US government, including the militarization of Ukraine. He walked the talk in May and handed his American passport to the US Consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye.Ukraine 'Put Up for Sale'The thing is that Zelensky put Ukraine up for sale – that is how he is going to pay the bills, according to Monson."He sold the public utilities, he sold the transportation," the MMA legend continued. "He's selling the penal system. He's selling the transportation; he's selling the water supply. He's selling the physical and utilities to American corporations. So after the conflict, these American corporations [will] come in, help 'rebuild' Ukraine. But they will own Ukraine."These developments do not correspond to the interests of ordinary Ukrainians, but their opinion wouldn't be taken into account, because Zelensky is "selling them" too, Jeff pointed out: "The people [of Ukraine] now are going to become literally wage slaves, not to America, but to American corporations."US Elites Don't Want Ukraine Conflict to EndGenerally, the US establishment is fanning the conflict to exhaust Ukraine, bleed Russia white, and undermine Europe, thus making it even more dependent on the US, according to Monson.Since a protracted conflict is exactly what the American elite and its associates want, it is hardly surprising that they ruined the concurrent Russo-Ukrainian peace talks and then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's settlement effort in March 2022, according to Monson. In his bombshell interview in February 2023, Bennett recalled that Russia and Ukraine had proved to be pragmatic negotiators; France and Germany were ready to reach a compromise; but the UK and US pushed for continuing hostilities."Now China has also tried to negotiate a peace agreement," Jeff continued. "America's saying: 'Go away, go away. Don't listen to them, we don't want to end this conflict'. America doesn't literally want to end this conflict. It is allowing people to die because they want these corporations to make money. And that's the opinion they have in America: corporations before people."US Government Censoring Alternative NarrativesHow does the US elite manage to sell its proxy war in Ukraine to the American public? According to Monson, they made this possible by muting inconvenient truths and killing alternative narratives.For its part, US media corporations are not just "misinforming" the people, but blatantly lying to them, the MMA legend said."And so you can control the people. You don't have to force people with a gun. In America, they don't take a gun to your head and say, 'Hey, you need to do this.' No, no, no. They educate you and tell you what's going on, what they want you to believe. And then you're going to freely do what they want."As a result, Americans are buying into the establishment's narrative and are "freely" supporting the US proxy war in Ukraine. They think that Russia is a "bad guy," they think that it "invaded" Ukraine, and they haven't got the slightest idea of Kiev's nine-year-long war against Donbass civilians, Monson said.'This is Our Land'Having visited Donbass many times, Jeff knows what he is talking about."I've been on the front line, I've seen what the soldiers do," he said.The last time, maybe five or six weeks ago, he went to Donbass and talked to soldiers who have been fighting for their land for the last nine years.

