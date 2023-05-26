International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/opec-to-decide-what-is-better-for-oil-market----russian-deputy-pm-1110599175.html
OPEC+ to Decide What is Better for Oil Market - Russian Deputy PM
OPEC+ to Decide What is Better for Oil Market - Russian Deputy PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and other countries of the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
2023-05-26T08:28+0000
2023-05-26T09:09+0000
economy
russia
opec
alexander novak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_ab5e9559cfc125f9902e48c2a232c7bc.jpg
OPEC+ meetings are aimed at a comprehensive discussion of the energy market conditions and reaching consensus on further actions to achieve the market balance, the deputy prime minister said.Earlier this week, Novak told Russian newspaper that no new steps were expected to be taken at the OPEC+ in-person meeting on June 4 in Vienna. Meanwhile, in the wake of Novak's interview, Bloomberg reported that Russia had "underestimated" a possibility of OPEC's next production cut.In April, Novak said that Russia had forecast a 3.7%-decline in oil and condensate production in 2023 to 515 million tonnes from 535 million tonnes year-on-year, adding that Russia observed no need to deepen OPEC+ production cuts due to slower-than-expected demand growth in China and lower oil prices.OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling these cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-oil-and-gas-innovations-set-the-stage-at-iran-oil-show-2023-1110418488.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fabfed769e63a22c05c414454c5d3f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec+. energy market, alexander novak, opec, oil
opec+. energy market, alexander novak, opec, oil

OPEC+ to Decide What is Better for Oil Market - Russian Deputy PM

08:28 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 26.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Lisa LeutnerThe logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
© AP Photo / Lisa Leutner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and other countries of the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We do not agree with the fact that Bloomberg misrepresented information, based on an incomplete quotation, declaring Russia's disagreement with the possibility of making decisions at a future meeting. Russia will engage in discussions with partners to determine what is best for the market while adhering to all previous decisions," Novak told reporters on Thursday.

OPEC+ meetings are aimed at a comprehensive discussion of the energy market conditions and reaching consensus on further actions to achieve the market balance, the deputy prime minister said.
A Russian oil rig. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
Russia
Russian Oil and Gas Innovations Set the Stage at Iran Oil Show 2023
17 May, 13:30 GMT
"This is a systematic approach, which will also serve as the basis of the OPEC+ meeting in June, where decisions can be made if necessary," Novak added.
Earlier this week, Novak told Russian newspaper that no new steps were expected to be taken at the OPEC+ in-person meeting on June 4 in Vienna. Meanwhile, in the wake of Novak's interview, Bloomberg reported that Russia had "underestimated" a possibility of OPEC's next production cut.
In April, Novak said that Russia had forecast a 3.7%-decline in oil and condensate production in 2023 to 515 million tonnes from 535 million tonnes year-on-year, adding that Russia observed no need to deepen OPEC+ production cuts due to slower-than-expected demand growth in China and lower oil prices.
OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling these cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала