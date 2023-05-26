https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/opec-to-decide-what-is-better-for-oil-market----russian-deputy-pm-1110599175.html

OPEC+ to Decide What is Better for Oil Market - Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and other countries of the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

OPEC+ meetings are aimed at a comprehensive discussion of the energy market conditions and reaching consensus on further actions to achieve the market balance, the deputy prime minister said.Earlier this week, Novak told Russian newspaper that no new steps were expected to be taken at the OPEC+ in-person meeting on June 4 in Vienna. Meanwhile, in the wake of Novak's interview, Bloomberg reported that Russia had "underestimated" a possibility of OPEC's next production cut.In April, Novak said that Russia had forecast a 3.7%-decline in oil and condensate production in 2023 to 515 million tonnes from 535 million tonnes year-on-year, adding that Russia observed no need to deepen OPEC+ production cuts due to slower-than-expected demand growth in China and lower oil prices.OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling these cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.

