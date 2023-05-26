International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/uss-desantis-raises-82mln-in-24-hours-after-announcing-presidential-bid---reports-1110602907.html
DeSantis Raises $8.2Mln in 24 Hours After Announcing Presidential Bid - Reports
DeSantis Raises $8.2Mln in 24 Hours After Announcing Presidential Bid - Reports
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised a total of $8.2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his presidential bid, with $1 million received in just an hour, US media reported, citing DeSantis's campaign.
2023-05-26T11:07+0000
2023-05-26T11:26+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential elections
joe biden
donald trump
ron desantis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110560781_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b47517c4b1406e6aa18283deda77482b.jpg
The governors campaign started on Wednesday evening with a glitch on Twitter while posting the announcement, but it did not put off donors from financing his intense travel schedule, which includes 12 cities in three US states next week, the report said. Incumbent US President Joe Biden raised only $6.3 million over his first 24 hours as a candidate in 2019, the report also said. It added that former US leader Donald Trump received about $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his re-election campaign, which he announced in November 2022. On Wednesday, DeSantis said he was running for president "to lead our great American comeback," and that the US must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico and stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the country. DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear Politics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/mastering-social-media-more-important-to-desantis-than-musks-backing-1110588118.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110560781_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb4f80c9d037deefa7fd1e67792e7d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
america, 2024 us elections, ron desantis, joe biden, donald trump
america, 2024 us elections, ron desantis, joe biden, donald trump

DeSantis Raises $8.2Mln in 24 Hours After Announcing Presidential Bid - Reports

11:07 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 26.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / WADE VANDERVORTRepublican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to supporters at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to supporters at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / WADE VANDERVORT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised a total of $8.2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his presidential bid, with $1 million received in just an hour, US media reported, citing DeSantis's campaign.
The governors campaign started on Wednesday evening with a glitch on Twitter while posting the announcement, but it did not put off donors from financing his intense travel schedule, which includes 12 cities in three US states next week, the report said.
Incumbent US President Joe Biden raised only $6.3 million over his first 24 hours as a candidate in 2019, the report also said.
It added that former US leader Donald Trump received about $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his re-election campaign, which he announced in November 2022.
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
Analysis
Mastering Social Media More Important for DeSantis Than Musk's Backing
Yesterday, 19:12 GMT
On Wednesday, DeSantis said he was running for president "to lead our great American comeback," and that the US must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico and stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the country.
DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear Politics.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала