Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Lavrov Says US, UK Start Questioning Kiev's Sanity After Controversial Remarks on Putin
The United States and the United Kingdom are certainly starting to question the Ukrainian government's sanity after one of its official's statement calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a target, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky told German daily that Putin was at the top of Kiev's list of targets.
Lavrov Says US, UK Start Questioning Kiev's Sanity After Controversial Remarks on Putin

09:37 GMT 27.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom are certainly starting to question the Ukrainian government's sanity after one of its official's statement calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a target, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky told German daily that Putin was at the top of Kiev's list of targets.
"I have no doubts that the puppeteers in Washington and London are starting to question whether these people are sane. I hope that sanctions will be imposed against these so-called leaders," Lavrov said in a video comment posted on Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.
