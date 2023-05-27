https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/lavrov-says-us-uk-start-questioning-kievs-sanity-after-controversial-remarks-on-putin-1110627059.html

Lavrov Says US, UK Start Questioning Kiev's Sanity After Controversial Remarks on Putin

The United States and the United Kingdom are certainly starting to question the Ukrainian government's sanity after one of its official's statement calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a target, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky told German daily that Putin was at the top of Kiev's list of targets.

