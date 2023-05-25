https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/hostile-actions-of-ukraine-against-russia-continue-1110579622.html

Hostile Actions of Ukraine Against Russia Continue

Reports of thwarted terrorist attacks on Russian energy facilities indicate that hostile actions of Ukraine against Russia continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on Russian nuclear facilities — power transmission towers of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants — plotted by the Ukrainian special services on the eve of Victory Day.The responsibility lies with the terrorists, and the security forces are fighting them, the official added.Commenting on the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Peskov said that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join the summit via video conference.Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday, together with other leaders of the EEU member states who have arrived in Moscow, he will review the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency in the association in 2023.Kremlin Spokesman also said that Vladimir Putin will hold two bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, then a trilateral meeting is expected.Finally, Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Union state of Russia and Belarus is a more advanced integration structure than the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), this is a unique situation in the world, and it should be taken into account.On Wednesday, Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the different levels of integration within the EEU, drawing attention to the fact that Russia and Belarus "share nuclear weapons" withing the Union State.

