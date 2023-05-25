Hostile Actions of Ukraine Against Russia Continue
Reports of thwarted terrorist attacks on Russian energy facilities indicate that hostile actions of Ukraine against Russia continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on Russian nuclear facilities — power transmission towers of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants — plotted by the Ukrainian special services on the eve of Victory Day.
"These are questions for special services, for the FSB in this case. This information has become public knowledge, hostile actions of the Kiev regime against our country continue, the special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.
The responsibility lies with the terrorists, and the security forces are fighting them, the official added.
Commenting on the meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Peskov said that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join the summit via video conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday, together with other leaders of the EEU member states who have arrived in Moscow, he will review the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency in the association in 2023.
"Eurasian Economic Cooperation Day... It is important that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in the meeting for the first time today as a guest. And, in addition, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join via video conference," Peskov told a briefing.
Kremlin Spokesman also said that Vladimir Putin will hold two bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, then a trilateral meeting is expected.
"Putin will have two bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani president Aliyev and Armenian prime minister Pashinyan. After that, we expect a trilateral meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan," Peskov told reporters.
Finally, Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Union state of Russia and Belarus is a more advanced integration structure than the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), this is a unique situation in the world, and it should be taken into account.
On Wednesday, Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the different levels of integration within the EEU, drawing attention to the fact that Russia and Belarus "share nuclear weapons" withing the Union State.
"He [Tokayev] called it a unique situation. He said precisely that this is a unique situation that requires special attention and a special conversation among the participating countries. It really is. Because in fact, within the framework of one integration, there is a more advanced integration structure. And the Union State of Russia and Belarus is a much more advanced integration structure than the EEU," Peskov told a briefing.