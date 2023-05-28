https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/biden-says-budget-agreement-represents-compromise-not-everyone-gets-what-they-want-1110646504.html

Biden Says Budget Agreement ‘Represents Compromise,’ ‘Not Everyone Gets What They Want’

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Republicans have reached an agreement in principle with the White House on raising the US debt ceiling, but emphasized that the deal is a compromise.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Saturday after he spoke by phone to Biden that he expected to finish the writing of the agreement on Sunday and that lawmakers would vote on the text on Wednesday. The US president said that the deal reduces spending and protects critical programs for working people, as well as Congressional Democrats’ key priorities. The US president specified that the legislative text will be finalized "over the next day" and the agreement will then go to Congress. "I strongly urge both chambers to pass the agreement right away," Biden said.

