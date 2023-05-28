https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/debt-ceiling-deal-faces-criticism-and-uncertain-support-from-key-democrats-1110757454.html
A potential debt ceiling deal reached between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy has faced criticism from key Democrats, including those crucial to finalizing the agreement.
The deal, which would raise the debt ceiling for two years and impose new caps on federal spending, was reached after weeks of negotiation. Both Biden and McCarthy are likely to face opposition from their respective party members due to aspects of the deal that lawmakers from both sides have criticized.Biden described the agreement as a compromise, highlighting that it prevented a catastrophic default but acknowledged that not everyone would be completely satisfied.House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), appeared hesitant about securing enough support from his party members to seal the deal. While he expected some Democratic support, he acknowledged that he did not know the exact numbers. He had previously stated that Democrats would not automatically endorse a deal simply because it involved the White House.Some prominent Republicans also reacted negatively to the deal. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), referred to the agreement as a "turd-sandwich" and disputed McCarthy's claim that the majority of the conference was excited about it.Jeffries may not find support from the Progressive Caucus, which consists of over 100 members. Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) expressed uncertainty about her vote until she had access to the agreement's text. She also warned that the caucus might not support the deal, causing concern for Democrats in Congress and the White House.One contentious provision of the agreement is the expansion of work requirements for certain Americans on food stamps, which has drawn criticism from Jayapal and other Democrats. However, the exact language of the bill is still unknown, making it difficult to determine whether this provision will be a dealbreaker.Moderate Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) expressed reservations about the deal, stating that he is not yet a definite supporter.President Biden and Speaker McCarthy are expected to discuss the agreement, and legislative text is set to be released afterward.
The deal, which would raise the debt ceiling for two years and impose new caps on federal spending, was reached after weeks of negotiation. Both Biden and McCarthy are likely to face opposition from their respective party members due to aspects of the deal that lawmakers from both sides have criticized.
Biden described the agreement
as a compromise, highlighting that it prevented a catastrophic default
but acknowledged that not everyone would be completely satisfied.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), appeared hesitant about securing enough support from his party members to seal the deal. While he expected some Democratic support, he acknowledged that he did not know the exact numbers. He had previously stated that Democrats would not automatically endorse a deal simply because it involved the White House.
"We have to go through a process consistent with respecting every single member of the House of Representatives and their ability to fully understand the resolution that has been raised," Jeffries added.
Some prominent Republicans also reacted negatively to the deal. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), referred to the agreement as a "turd-sandwich" and disputed McCarthy's claim that the majority of the conference was excited about it.
Jeffries may not find support from the Progressive Caucus, which consists of over 100 members. Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) expressed uncertainty about her vote until she had access to the agreement's text. She also warned that the caucus might not support the deal, causing concern for Democrats in Congress and the White House.
One contentious provision of the agreement is the expansion of work requirements for certain Americans on food stamps, which has drawn criticism from Jayapal and other Democrats. However, the exact language of the bill is still unknown, making it difficult to determine whether this provision will be a dealbreaker.
Moderate Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) expressed reservations about the deal, stating that he is not yet a definite supporter.
"I have not made up my mind. The whole enterprise is a corrupt enterprise, in terms of legislating this way, and I’m gonna listen to what the president’s and his people’s arguments are, but no, I’m anything but a clear yes vote at this point," Himes told US media.
President Biden and Speaker McCarthy are expected to discuss the agreement, and legislative text is set to be released afterward.