Republican Lawmakers Criticize McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Deal

Fellow Republican legislators of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized on Sunday a tentative debt ceiling deal reached with the administration of US President Joe Biden and vowed to sink the bill when it is put up for voting.

2023-05-28T17:01+0000

Earlier in the day, McCarthy confirmed that Republicans had reached an agreement in principle with the White House on raising the US debt ceiling to avert a possible default. He said that the text of the bill would be posted on Sunday and put for re-voting on Wednesday. Chip Roy, US Congressman of Texas, was among the first to speak against the deal, tweeting that "we're going to try" to stop it from passing the House. He also called on fellow Republican lawmakers to "hold the line" and not yield to the White House. The deal drew criticism from Georgia Republican Representative Andrew Clyde, who wrote on Twitter the tentative debt ceiling increase was a "hard pass" and also called to "hold the line." US Congressman Dan Bishop of North Carolina also opposed the agreement on Twitter. CNN cited its sources as saying that the deal would increase the debt limit for two years in exchange for capping spending. The agreement provides for non-defense spending in fiscal 2024 to remain "relatively flat" and increase by 1% in fiscal 2025. The United States is teetering on the brink of a default of its obligations if the White House fails to get Republicans in Congress to agree to raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.

