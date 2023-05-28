https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/nato-chief-warns-kosovo-against-making-destabilizing-steps-1110658195.html

NATO Chief Warns Kosovo Against Making Destabilizing Steps

NATO Chief Warns Kosovo Against Making Destabilizing Steps

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Kosovo on Sunday against making unilateral, destabilizing steps after Kosovo police clashed with ethnic Serbs in the Serb-majority north.

"Pristina & Belgrade must engage in the EU-led dialogue now, as the only way to peace & normalisation. Pristina must de-escalate & not take unilateral, destabilising steps," he wrote on social media after speaking to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Kosovo police used force on Thursday to install ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo following an election in April that was boycotted by a vast majority of voters. The polls were declared valid despite the turnover of less than 3.5%. Serbia's National Security Council accused the NATO-led peacekeeping mission KFOR of inaction. Serbia put its armed forces on full combat alert and moved them close to the border following a Kosovo police crackdown on peaceful anti-government protesters.

