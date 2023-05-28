International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/ukraine-loses-up-to-340-troops-near-donetsk---russian-military-1110655100.html
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Three UK-Supplied Ukrainian Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Three UK-Supplied Ukrainian Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles
Ukraine lost up to 340 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.
2023-05-28T11:41+0000
2023-05-28T12:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
russian defense ministry
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212981_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6aa040f8173c8f6649959115c42a9eb.jpg
"In the direction of Donetsk, up to 340 Ukrainian service members … were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said. Russian troops also destroyed three armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer and several ammo depots near the cities of Kramatorsk and Georgievka. During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, six HIMARS long-range guided missiles, and four Ukrainian combat drones in Donetsk, Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. In the Kharkov Region, Russian troops eliminated two sabotage and intelligence-gathering groups near the villages of Liman Pershiy and Berestovoe, eliminating more than 30 Ukrainian military personnel and destroying their vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukraine-loses-over-260-troops-near-donetsk---mod-1110636299.html
ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212981_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc18b63ce2820e3980fb077023427c64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military personnel, russian forces, russian defense ministry
military personnel, russian forces, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defenses Intercept Three UK-Supplied Ukrainian Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles

11:41 GMT 28.05.2023 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 28.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Igor Maslov / Go to the mediabankA shell on the territory of Donetsk filter plant located on the contact line in Donbas between Yasinovataya and Avdeyevka where extensive shellings by the Ukrainian army were recorded.
A shell on the territory of Donetsk filter plant located on the contact line in Donbas between Yasinovataya and Avdeyevka where extensive shellings by the Ukrainian army were recorded. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Maslov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 340 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.
"In the direction of Donetsk, up to 340 Ukrainian service members … were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said.
Russian troops also destroyed three armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer and several ammo depots near the cities of Kramatorsk and Georgievka.
During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, six HIMARS long-range guided missiles, and four Ukrainian combat drones in Donetsk, Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions.
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 260 Troops Near Donetsk - MoD
Yesterday, 12:39 GMT
In the Kharkov Region, Russian troops eliminated two sabotage and intelligence-gathering groups near the villages of Liman Pershiy and Berestovoe, eliminating more than 30 Ukrainian military personnel and destroying their vehicles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала