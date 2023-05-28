https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/ukraine-loses-up-to-340-troops-near-donetsk---russian-military-1110655100.html

Russian Air Defenses Intercept Three UK-Supplied Ukrainian Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles

Ukraine lost up to 340 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.

"In the direction of Donetsk, up to 340 Ukrainian service members … were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said. Russian troops also destroyed three armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer and several ammo depots near the cities of Kramatorsk and Georgievka. During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, six HIMARS long-range guided missiles, and four Ukrainian combat drones in Donetsk, Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. In the Kharkov Region, Russian troops eliminated two sabotage and intelligence-gathering groups near the villages of Liman Pershiy and Berestovoe, eliminating more than 30 Ukrainian military personnel and destroying their vehicles.

