‘Huge Vacuum’ in Strategic Stability Area, Int’l Security Agreement Needed - Kremlin

There is a “huge vacuum” in the strategic stability field, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that new international security agreements are necessary.

"In this field, the field of arms control, strategic stability, now, of course, there is a huge vacuum that urgently needs to be filled, in theory, with new acts of international law that would regulate this situation,” Peskov told reporters. The spokesman added that Russia needs to have working relations with a number of countries to work out new international agreements. Russia counts on preserving momentum when it comes to implementation of joint projects with Turkiye after reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov said.A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with great confidence, will take place soon, Peskov said added.When asked about a meeting between the presidents, the official said that there are no such plans in the short-term perspective.Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Earlier on Monday, Ankara said that Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, as well as intends to hold phone talks with Putin.

