'Huge Vacuum' in Strategic Stability Area, Int'l Security Agreement Needed - Kremlin
‘Huge Vacuum’ in Strategic Stability Area, Int’l Security Agreement Needed - Kremlin
There is a "huge vacuum" in the strategic stability field, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that new international security agreements are necessary.
"In this field, the field of arms control, strategic stability, now, of course, there is a huge vacuum that urgently needs to be filled, in theory, with new acts of international law that would regulate this situation,” Peskov told reporters. The spokesman added that Russia needs to have working relations with a number of countries to work out new international agreements. Russia counts on preserving momentum when it comes to implementation of joint projects with Turkiye after reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov said.A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with great confidence, will take place soon, Peskov said added.When asked about a meeting between the presidents, the official said that there are no such plans in the short-term perspective.Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Earlier on Monday, Ankara said that Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, as well as intends to hold phone talks with Putin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is a “huge vacuum” in the strategic stability field, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that new international security agreements are necessary.
"In this field, the field of arms control, strategic stability, now, of course, there is a huge vacuum that urgently needs to be filled, in theory, with new acts of international law that would regulate this situation,” Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that Russia needs to have working relations with a number of countries to work out new international agreements.
"To do this, you need to have working bilateral relations with a number of states, which at the moment we do not have and also through not because of our fault,” Peskov said.
Russia counts on preserving momentum when it comes to implementation of joint projects with Turkiye after reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov said.
"There is already a fairly high momentum in the implementation of joint Russian-Turkish projects. Of course, we expect that the momentum will continue, because the goals are really quite ambitious," Peskov told reporters.
A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with great confidence, will take place soon, Peskov said added.
"No, it [a phone conversation] is currently not on the schedule yet, but I repeat once again, telephone conversations with the president of Turkiye are coordinated as quickly as possible and, of course, we can say with a high degree of certainty that such a conversation will take place in the near future," Peskov told reporters.
When asked about a meeting between the presidents, the official said that there are no such plans in the short-term perspective.
Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round
of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Earlier on Monday, Ankara said that Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, as well as intends to hold phone talks with Putin.